Comic Books Kill According to Scout Comics August 2023 Solicits Comic Books Kill #1 is a new launch comic by Shane Berryhill and Hoyt Silva, from Scout Comics in August 2023 as part of their solicits.

Comic Books Kill #1 is a new launch comic by Shane Berryhill and Hoyt Silva, from Scout Comics in August 2023, missing thirties comic book culture with organised crime and pulp noir. There is also the proper launch of the previously-ashcanned Orson Welles: Warrior Of Worlds. The kids line Scoot Comics also debuts Benigo #1 by Davy Lee and Luis Santamarine, and Nemo The Lad #1 by J S Earls, Stefano Cardoselli, Juha Halme and Jose Ramirez, all in Scout Comics' August 2023 solicits and solicitations.

COMIC BOOKS KILL #1 CVR A HOYT SILVA

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232067

JUN232068 – COMIC BOOKS KILL #1 CVR B HOYT SILVA – 4.99

(W) Shane Berryhill (A / CA) Hoyt Silva

NONSTOP. NYC. 1939. Comics creator Jack Levi places his life and career on the line when he begins an affair with the femme fatale lover of his mafia boss publisher. Comic Books Kill! is a crime noir tale of myths, mistresses, and mobsters sure to thrill fans of Kirby, Brubaker, and Phillips.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BENIGNO #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUN232102

(W) Davy Lee (A / CA) Luis Santamarine

SCOOT. The tranquility of Benigno's life is shattered by Rodolfo, the cruel Mayor of Santa Ana. In a single night, Benigno's family is torn from him, and the magic his grandmother used to protect him does not go as planned. It summons something no one expected: the spirit of a long-dead philosopher who takes up residence in Benigno's belly and waits to emerge and guide him. By the light of the spirit's lantern, Benigno must follow the winding and treacherous road through forests, across rivers, and to the top of smoky volcanoes if he has any hope of escape!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NEMO THE LAD #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUN232103

(W) J S Earls (A) Stefano Cardoselli, Juha Halme, Jose Ramirez (CA) Dante Strada & Fer Calvi

SCOOT. You've heard the legends of Captain Nemo, now join the boy genius on his very first adventure! However, taking his big sister Anna on his squid-craft's maiden voyage may prove to be the biggest challenge of all From National Geographic Channel game-writer J.S. Earls and a troop of talented artists: the award-winning painter Stefano Cardoselli, Angry Birds cartoonist Juha Halme, and children's book illustrator Jose Ramirez.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ORSON WELLES WARRIOR OF WORLDS #1 CVR A ERIK WHALEN

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232077

JUN232078 – ORSON WELLES WARRIOR OF WORLDS #1 CVR B DAVE CHISHOLM – 4.99

(W) Milton Lawson (A / CA) Erik Whalen

NONSTOP. You've seen Orson Welles direct the greatest films of all time. You've heard his thunderous voice on the radio pulling off the infamous prank "War of the Worlds" broadcast. But now, for the first time ever, the truth is finally revealed: the broadcast was real! Welles lived a secret double life as a filmmaker by day, interstellar warrior by night. Buckle up for mind-blowing adventures as Orson fights in the Great Galactic War, travels through dimensional portals, and faces the ultimate threat to the Milky Way.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BANSHEES #5 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232064

(W) Dave Dwonch, Jessica Balboni (A) Riccardo Facinni (CA) Tim Daniel

The Lion's identity is revealed as the Banshees rush to save Emily and Max from their gruesome fates. All will be revealed in this extra-length finale!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #12

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232066

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Elodie and her friends finally come face-to-face with Shanora Zel and her band of marauders deep in the caverns of pure magic. The fate of Solothus hangs in the balance!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

COUNT DANTE #3 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232069

(W) J C Barbour (A / CA) Wes Watson

Hollywood is calling. Keehan is in love. And the Black Dragon Society is hosting a huge, full-contact tournament on live TV. Sure would be a bad time for an old enemy to show up.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HEAVENLY BLUES #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232070

(W) Ben Kahn (A / CA) Bruno Hidalgo

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! People live. People die. The "good" are pleasantly escorted off to Heaven; while the rest unceremoniously rots in Hell. Hell-a world where torture isn't retribution, it's just hazing. Isaiah Jefferson fancied himself a dashing rogue; the greatest thief of the Great Depression, but a cruel betrayal left him dead in the dirt. Erin Foley was a scared grifter desperate not to be another child fed to the violent maw of the Salem Witch Trials. When they're given the chance to leave Hell and spit in the face of judgment, can they face their demons and become the master thieves they were meant to be?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JUNCTION JONES #5

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232071

(W) TC Pescatore (A / CA) Luciano Cruzado

Captured and bloodied. In the clutches of Junction Authority Agents with vengeance on their minds. It looks like the jig is up for Junction Jones and Mister Nibs. And hey, when you think about it, what hope did a single (mal-functioning) worker bot and a scruffy junkyard cat ever have to break into a heavily fortified, privately-funded, government facility, let alone make it back out… alive?

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KEEPERS OF THE COSMOS #2

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232072

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A / CA) Agung Prabowo

Teboor Snutt is tearing the Unicrom System apart, and it's up to the Keepers of the Cosmos to stop him and his regime! Lemondrop, Nightbrand, Vafar'ra, and the rest of the team put their differences aside in hopes of punching this Space Nazi smack dab between the eyes. Will they be able to save life across the system, or will it all go down in flames?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KITSUNE #6 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232073

(W) Luca Frigerio (A / CA) Emanuele Ercolani

Last issue! The confrontation between father and son is inevitable! However, not even the gods know who will triumph and who will rest forever. It is said that sometimes life is harder than any punishment, and Kitsunichi is about to find out the truth of that statement! Will the Firefly King succeed in ousting the Emperor and plunging Japan into chaos?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIRACLE KINGDOM #4

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232075

(W) Michael David McCarthy (A / CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

Winston takes matters into his own hands when the improbable findings from his audit investigation fall on deaf ears. Worse still, Winston suspects Lester Benny's miracles are mutating into tragic twists of fate, placing everyone in Lester's church in grave danger! Winston's pursuit for answers sends him spiraling into the Infinite Incomplete, the realm containing the unfinished parts of the universe and other cosmic works-in-progress. But what exactly waits on the other side?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

OMEGA GANG #2

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232076

(W) Matteo Rivosecchi (A) Niccolo Lelapi (CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

The Gang starts to familiarize themselves with their newly found pet monsters. Ama has to deal with blackmail and abuse due to her sharing of intimate pictures. Adham has to prepare for a big match and gets frustrated because he feels he is missing out on life. The OGs take action!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

OSWALD & STAR CHASER #5 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232079

(W) Tommy Kulik, Tyler Villano Maron (A / CA) Tom Hoskisson

The Frozen Databanks of Toh Yci house all knowledge of the Star Lands; somewhere in here there has to be an ice book! Plunge into the depths of the grand library with Oswald and the Star-Chaser! However, not everything is as it seems in these icy halls… and in the stars above, the dastardly mercenary Hel Lo closes in!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

QUICKSAND #2

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232080

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) Debora Lancianese

A little over a year has passed since monsters crawled out of the sands near the Egyptian pyramids. Now the nearby military base echoes with sound of alarms as the creatures return to the surface once again. Stephanie Noon, wife of lost Canary One crew leader, is on the ground and ready to take action. But this time the monsters have brought something unexpected with them.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SHE BITES #1 LEGENDARY ED

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232081

(W) Hedwig Hale (A / CA) Alberto Hernandez R.

Elsie Baker is a 134-year-old vampire in the body of a 9-year-old girl. Sick and tired of stupid adults treating her like a lost little girl and not letting her buy cigarettes, Elsie decides to hire a babysitter to be her chaperone. Enter Brenda Zielinski, a suicidal teenager in search of some quick cash so she can buy a one-way ticket to Scotland to jump off a cliff. Despite the generous payday, it turns out that babysitting a vampire might be more trouble than it's worth. This new "Legendary Edition" format measures 11" x 17".

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 24.99

TALES OF VULCANIA #3

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232082

(W) Marco Daeron Ventura (A / CA) Matteo Leoni

Based on the role-playing game Vulcania by Geargames. Sydna travels to a remote outpost in the desert region of Mostucaal in search of her new target, Eliza Ginobili, ex-former commander of the Mos fleet. The town she visits, however, finds itself under attack by a group of vicious raiders! Will Sydna be able to stop them and find her prey?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TRAVELLERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #2 CVR A MOORE

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232083

JUN232084 – TRAVELLERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #2 CVR B 10 COPY MOORE INCV (NE

(W) Sam Moore (A / CA) Sam Moore

As Harry Blandford begins to process the gravity of his predicament, his rescuer, Nireena, reveals that she has a connection with Earth and that she may be able to help him find a way home. The Flogorian megacorporation, Flendleheim, finds evidence that a real-life alien might be walking the beaches of Neezak Bay. Unfortunately for Harry Blandford, he is that alien. Steve, the service bot, continues his quest to find Harry, seemingly upsetting everyone he encounters.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VANITY REMASTERED ED #1 (OF 9)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232085

(W) Jurii Kirnev (A) Natalia Tsarevnikova (CA) Joe Borcado

Every great legend has a beginning and horror stories are no different. However, our tale-as it is based on a true story-begins at the very end. The legendary Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory is dead, and gravediggers are assigned to relocate her corpse. But who was she really? Was she a monster or a victim? Here we witness Elizabeth's birth and childhood, and see the earliest moments of her life through her eyes. This includes her first encounter with death and blood that awakens the beasts that lurk in her innocent, yet twisted mind.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WE WICKED ONES #3

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232086

(W) LJ Duey (A) Paulo Mel

After Lily's capture at the hands of F.I.R.E., Celia found her young son hidden safely away by his mother's enchantments. Enraged, she confronts an old friend, one of the very superheroes responsible. Peacekeeper doesn't believe Lily deserves the fate she's been handed any more than Celia does, and the two reluctantly team up to exploit the most powerful weapon Celia has at her disposal: fear.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CHILDREN OF GRAVE TP COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232087

(W) Ben Roberts, Sam Romesburg (A) Gioele Filippo

Making digital comics collectible! Now individually numbered collectible card that contains a PDF of the entire graphic novel! Earth has been reset. Now known as Terra, the populace lives in blissful ignorance of the centuries of unrest that plagued mankind. Now the Terrans receive all they need from the mysterious, but unquestioned, "Providers." Life is free of hardship, pain, and suffering on Terra, but something is brewing and young Terran Daniel is determined to find the truth. Collects Children of the Grave #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MIDNIGHT SKY TP NFT CORE COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232090

(W) James Pruett (A) Scott Van Domelen

Making digital comics collectible! Now in trading card format called the CORE edition.These cards are individually to numbered (1000), Polygon energy efficent NFT Comic Tag! This collectible card also contains a EPUB NFT of the entire Midnight Sky series (Chapters 1-8)! What would you do if you discovered your son wasn't really your son? He may look like him, act like him, but deep down in your soul, you just know… that he's been replaced. Then your worst fears are realized when the light hits his face just right and you accidentally see his true appearance for yourself. Do you scream? Do you run? Or do you fight back?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MINDBENDER TP NFT CORE COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232091

(W) James Pruett (A) Federico De Luca

Making digital comics collectible! Now in trading card format called the CORE edition.These cards are individually to numbered (1000), Polygon energy efficent NFT Comic Tag! This collectible card also contains a EPUB NFT of the entire Mindbender series (Chapters 1-6)! At the age of seven, Alexander Oberman witnessed the gruesome deaths of his parents due to the horrendous explosive power of his own mind. How Alex survived has been a mystery. Physically he was fine, minus a few burns, but mentally he withdrew into himself… into his mind. For 16 years, Alex hadn't uttered a solitary word or had a voluntary movement of his own, until now. Those that would use his destructive abilities have been awaiting Alex's awakening. But will Alex be a vanguard for the world or will he be responsible for its annihilation?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SHADOW PLAY TP NFT CORE COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232092

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Clara Meath

Making digital comics collectible! Now in trading card format called the CORE edition.These cards are individually to numbered (1000), Polygon energy efficent NFT Comic Tag! This collectible card also contains a EPUB NFT of Shadowplay (Chapters 1-6), set in the Stabbity Bunny universe! Two ninth-graders, Bard and Joy accidentally awaken an ancient artifact and Bard loses his shadow. When he begins to weaken, Joy calls upon her mystical contacts and discovers that the two must be quickly reunited or both will perish. They must cross over into Val, the hidden realm where our shadows enjoy an independent existence and find his missing counterpart before time runs out!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SOLAR FLARE SEASON ONE TP NFT CORE COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232093

(W) James Haick Iii (A) Branko Jovanovic

Making digital comics collectible! Now in trading card format called the CORE edition.These cards are individually to numbered (1000), Polygon energy efficent NFT Comic Tag! This collectible card also contains a EPUB NFT of the entire Season One of the Solar Flare series (Chapters 1-6)! Where were you when the world went dark? The world has been plunged into darkness and society as we know it has launched into chaos. Jake Clifford was just a regular guyman trying to achieve greatness in his career and a father doing his best to be the man his daughter deserved. That is, until a Solar Flare makes contact with earth, wiping out all electricity and modern technology with one fatal blow. Now, Jake must adapt to this new world hoping to one day be reunited with his daughter who was states away when the lights went out.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 9.99

THIRD WAVE 99 COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232094

(W) James Haick Iii (A) X Iii

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Third Wave 99 graphic novel (issues 1-4)! The story behind the controversial late 1990's Florida surf brand begins here! Third Wave 99 follows surf shop owners Rob Cutler and Jack Reed, along with hotheaded teenager Matt Hurley. This popular surf shop doubles as a support group that helps troubled individuals use surfing as a replacement for other negative and self-destructive habits. Matt's temper has not only hampered his promising college baseball career but also acts as a catalyst for events that ultimately cause the brand to disappear entirely.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 6.99

UNIKORN TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232097

(W) Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin (A) Rafael Loureiro

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete UNIKORN graphic novel! Young Mae lost her mother in a tragic accident a few years back. Mae is devastated because her father must sell off his wife's farm, along with her wild stallion Percy, who seems dangerous to anyone who comes near him. However, when Mae realizes that Percy is really a unicorn with amazing powers, she teams with a group of her young friends to save the creature from an age old billionaire who sustains his life through unicorn blood -and who is now determined to get Percy in his clutches. But unless Mae can find Percy's missing unicorn horn, and restore the full extent of his magical powers, it appears that he is doomed-unless Mae can pull off a last-minute miracle to save Percy from a terrible fate.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MINDBENDER TP VOL 01 REMASTERED ED

SCOUT COMICS

JUN232074

(W) James Pruett (A / CA) Federico De Luca

Collecting the complete six issues of Scout's critically-acclaimed break-out hit of 2017! At the tender age of seven, Alexander Oberman witnessed the gruesome deaths of his parents in a horrendous explosion caused by the explosive power of his own mind. How Alex survived has been a mystery. Physically he was fine, minus a few burns, but mentally he withdrew into himself…into his mind. For 16 years, Alex hadn't uttered a solitary word or had a voluntary movement of his own, until now. Those that would use his destructive abilities have been awaiting Alex's awakening. Now that wait has ended, and the world will soon learn the true potential of mankind. But will Alex be a vanguard for the world or will he be responsible for its annihilation? Featuring a Bonus Cover Gallery of the complete collection of MINDBENDER covers featuring art by Phillip Hester, Bart Sears, Matthew Dow Smith, Andrea DiVito, Enrique Corts, Elias Chatzoudis, David Boller, John McCrea and Francesco Francavilla! Also included as a Special added feature, a representation of the short story Strait Jacket from the award-winning anthology Negative Burn originally published in 1997 that was the very first appearance of the concepts that become MINDBENDER.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SOLTAIC GN

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUN232104

(W) Topher Williams (A) Topher Williams

SCOOT. Lexa Harris comes from a powerful family and has many secrets. One of which is her past as former hero Elysium. Her teenage daughter Harper has secrets of her own, as she has now inherited her mother's abilities. Living in a world where hero work is outlawed, and Extraordinaries are prohibited from procreating, the two women work to keep their gifts hidden from the world, and each other. As Harper trains in secret to control her powers, Lexa is forced out of retirement. Enemies from her past have returned to bring Lexa into a fight that she no longer wants anything to do with. Special Scoot trade size.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 14.99

BLACK DEMON TALES #3 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

JUN232100

(W) Felipe Moreno (A / CA) Jorge Esteban Urabayen

CHISPA. On an alternate Earth, cold-war Mexico is split between two occupying superpowers-the Soviet Union and the US-separated by a canal that connects the Pacific to the Coast. When shady characters embark on a mission to smuggle strange biological cargo through the three locks, they cannot imagine what awaits them in the deepest waters of the Mexico Canal. For the Black Demon exacts vengeance in every timeline.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CATRINAS CARAVAN #2

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

JUN232101

(W) Hector Rodriguez Iii (A) Guillermo Villarreal (CA) Yasmin Flores Montanez

CHISPA. A strange carnival arrives at the edges of a midwestern town, with a sinister somebody hot on its trail. The owner of the carnival-mysterious, masked Catrina-shocks onlookers with a gruesome tale. In Chicago, a mother gets on the subway with her young son, who to her chagrin wears a lucha libre mask. A woman passenger explains that she, too, was once obsessed with wrestling… until her mother objected. Then she went to gristly lengths to follow her dreams.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99