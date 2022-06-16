Comic Creator Tim Sale Has Died, Aged 66

Comic book artist, Tim Sale, has died at the age of 66. Artist of Batman: The Long Halloween, on which the most recent The Batman movie was based, as well as the "colour" mini-series for Marvel and DC was been admitted to hospital yesterday with "severe health issues". Fellow comic book creator, colleague, collaborator and friend Richard Starkings posted the news to social media, saying "It was with heavy heavy heart that I have to announce that my closest friend and comrade in comics Tim Sale @ArtBySale has passed away peacefully today, June 16th. @DemSortie Susan Bailey, thank you for being the love of his life, he adored you."

Richard Starkings also posted the following cartoon from Bill Sienkiewicz, saying "Thank you to the brilliant Bill Sienkiewicz for this incredible portrait which brought a smile to Tim's face shortly before he passed"

Tim Sale was best known for his collaborations with writer Jeph Loeb on Batman: The Long Halloween, as well as its subsequent followups over the decades. Tim Sale was also the artist on the sequel miniseries Superman For All Seasons, a retelling of Superman's origin and first year, and Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray and Captain America; White. Batman: The Long Halloween spinoff Catwoman: When in Rome, planted the seeds of many elements of Selina Kyle's character and personal history that are still being used in both comics and other media. With Darwyn Cooke, Tim Sale also launched the Superman Confidential series in 2007 and he created the clairvoyant artwork in the TV series Heroes, as the work of the precognitive artist Isaac Mendez. Response to the news of Tim Sale's passing across the industry has been of shock and sadness. Our condolences go out to his friends, fans and family.