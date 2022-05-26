Comic House Publishes Daredevil Vs Putin In August 2022 Solicits

Daredevil may be a Marvel comic book hero and TV/movie star, but there was a Daredevil superhero comic book before Marvel's in the public domain and it is that which Comic House is publishing in August, with The Greatest Name In Comics before it, in an attempt to avoid any trademark issues. And with issue 1, a Daredevil Vs Putin cover that mirrors the Daredevil Vs Hitler cover which is being reprinted and, for the first time, royalties going towards the original creators' estate.

GREATEST NAME IN COMICS DAREDEVIL #1 CVR A TOSHEFF

LEV GLEASON – COMIC HOUSE

JUN221696

JUN221697 – GREATEST NAME IN COMICS DAREDEVIL #1 CVR B SKETCH COVER VAR – 9.99

JUN221698 – GREATEST NAME IN COMICS DAREDEVIL #1 CVR C PILON & YACIUK – 9.99

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Inaki Azpiazu (CA) Stefan Tosheff

Bart Hill grew up a member of the famed "Hill Family Stunts," known for their daring live shows and harrowing feats for Film and Television. In the wake of terrible loss Bart has decided to take up a new charge-to use his skills and training to take the biggest hits, survive the biggest explosions, and keep coming back for more! For Bart Hill being a hero is no mere stunt!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GREATEST NAME IN COMICS DAREDEVIL BATTLES HITLER ONE-SHOT

COMIC HOUSE ARCHIVES

JUN221699

(W) Harry Anderson, Charles Biro (A) Charles Biro, Jack Cole, Harry Anderson (CA) WOODRO

The classic story is presented here by Lev Gleason with full approval from and royalties to the Charles Biro Family Estate for the first time since its initial printing! This issue is a modern reprinting of the complete "Daredevil Battles Hitler" by Charles Biro and "The Man of Hate" by Harry Anderson. The art, presented as close to its initial newsstand appearance as possible, has undertaken a restoration effort, no digital color remastering. The issue is printed on uncoated paper to mimic the original issue stock with a 12pt gloss card stock cover.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 14.99

