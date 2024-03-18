Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Brian Posehn, chris johnson, Joe Trohman, June 2024, Rifters

Rifters #1 by Brian Posehn, Joe Trohman & Chris Johnson From Image

Rifters #2 launches a new comic book series by Brian Posehn, Joe Trohman and Chris Johnson, launching from Image Comics in June.

Rifters is a new comic book series by Brian Posehn, Joe Trohman and Chris Johnson, launching from Image Comics in June, a comedy about police using time travel to solve crimes. Will that power be abused? Odds are. It's part of Image Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations.

"Please, Saran-Wrap your ass, because you're about to projectile-shit yourself right into the wild world of RIFTERS, where Time Cop collides with Law & Order, filtered through the Stupid McSmartsalot-Einstein lens of Mr. Show. Fenton and Geller are a couple of part-time Wisenheimers, full-time vice time-cops who suck at rule-following but excel at busting time-travel crimes. Unfortunately, their daily grind involves tedious police work—like chasing down douchebag influencers hellbent on live-streaming illegal transtemporal trips to 1920s Chicago to steal primo bootleg hooch. However, in a twist of fate, our heroes find themselves thrust into the heart of an inter-time serial homicide mystery, but not before things change, forcing our pair into the crosshairs of potentially lethal consequences. The stakes are high, time is of the essence, and Fenton and Geller are about to discover that playing with the time-stream isn't all flappers and jazz hands. Get ready for a high-octane, double-illegal adventure where the only sure thing is that RIFTERS is rewriting the rulebook on time-travel tales!"

On Instagram, Chris Johnson stated "I've been locked away on my new series, Rifters, with writer-comedian @brianposehn , writer-guitarist of Fall Out Boy @jtrohman_ , and my TMNT colorist-screenprint legend @markenglert . The series is about police detectives solving time-travel crimes and it's really funny. This is the most fun I've had on a project and I hope our readers love it as much as we do. This is a creator-owned series from @imagecomics and it would mean the world if you buy a copy. We release on 6/12/24. I look forward to seeing you guys at San Diego Comic Con – we'll be at the Image booth."

Rifters #1 will be published by Image Comics on the 12th of June, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!