Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Back Issues And Not Just Star Wars

Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics of Ankeny, Iowa, writes weekly for Bleeding Cool. Find previous columns here. And it's time for one of his rummages through his comic store's back issue stock, what is selling and for just how much.

2021 is seeing a lot of hot back issues. Star Wars is blazing hot currently. I could have typed up a 25 hot Star Wars list by itself. People that have been collecting Star Wars comics for years may easily have comics worth hundreds of dollars. Star Wars issues with first appearances are very heavily in demand. I know our back issue stock of Star Wars has been bought like there is no tomorrow. Star Wars Dark Horse issues are almost all gone here. So without further delay, here is 2021's first Hot 25 comics.

Aliens #1 Dark Horse 1988 1st Aliens in comics $75 Amazing Spider-Man vol 3 #4 2014 1st appearance of Silk. $100 Amazing Spider-Man vol 3 #10 2014 1st appearance of Spider-Punk $25 Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 1982 1st Monica Rambeau $150 Batman #6 New 52 1st full Court of Owls. 2012 $20 Captain America vol 5 #6 2005 1st Winter Soldier $100 The Boys #1 2006 $95 The Flash #30 New 52 2014 1st Wally West II. $15 Flashpoint #1 2011 $50 Gargoyles #1 1995 $40 G.I. Joe #21 1984 "Silent Issue" 1st appearance of Storm Shadow in comics $350 Invincible #1 2003 1st Invincible $475 Marvel Team-Up #131 1983 1st White Rabbit $20 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #9 2016 1st Lord Drakkon $15 Silver Surfer #3 1968 1st Mephisto $1250 Special Marvel Edition #15 1973 First appearance of Shang-Chi Master of Kung Fu $420 Spider-Man Miles Morales #12 2017 $25 Spider-Man Unlimited #1 1993 1st appearance of Shriek $20 Star Wars #42 1980 Boba Fett $400 Star Wars Darth Vader #3 2015 1st Doctor Aphra $150 Star Wars Kanan the Last Padawan #1 2015 $50 Star Wars Kanan the Last Padawan #6 2015 1st Sabine Wren $250 Superman Man of Steel #17 1992 First cameo of Doomsday. $35 Uncanny X-Men #109 1978 1st Weapon Alpha $130 Wonder Woman #204 1973 1st appearance of Nubia, WW returns to original costume $300

Good luck finding these in your collection or at your local comic store!