Comic Store In Your Future: Amazing Spider-Man #129 Missing In Action

When a 9.4 graded Amazing Spider-Man #129 with the first appearance of the Punisher goes missing in the post, Rod is on the case.

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #129, featuring Punisher's debut, vanishes during shipment after eBay sale.

Comic owner Mike Walstrom struggles with postal delay and empty arrival of the package in New Jersey.

Tracking shows the comic reached its destination, but buyer reports it missing, prompting an investigation.

Collectors asked to check the CGC number 1396464001 and contact authorities if found.

Comic book collector Mike Walstrom of Iowa recently sold a graded 9.4 Amazing Spider-Man #129, as pictured below, on eBay for $3,650. The Punisher's first appearance in 1974 has always made this comic a much-desired collectible, especially in such great condition.

The next day, Walstrom sent the book from Iowa to the lucky buyer in New Jersey through the United States Postal Office. Sent by priority mail, it took longer than expected to arrive, and something seemed to go wrong during shipping. On September 16th, the New Jersey winner of the auction asked if Walstrom had any news on the status of the delivery. So Mike went to the local post office where he had sent it out to ask what was happening. They opened an inquiry and said these things happen, but said that, as with most packages being shipped automatically, it should be easy to locate the package and get it to where it needed to be. On September 18th, Mike received a notification that it had arrived at the Des Moines Distribution Center in Iowa. By September 23rd, tracking information stated that the package had finally arrived at the receiver's address in New Jersey. The buyer then contacted Mike to let him know the box was empty.

And that was it.

So, if anyone is offered an Amazing Spider-Man #129 grade 9.4, might they consider checking to see if the CGC number is 1396464001? If so, please get in touch. The disappearance of this comic has already been reported to the Iowa Story County Sheriff's Office and has been assigned the Sheriff case number 24-001033. Mike Walstrom can also be reached at mickwalstorm@gmail.com. With a little bit of luck, this Amazing Spider-Man #129 grade 9.4, will turn up. And no one needs to involve The Punisher…

