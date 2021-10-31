Comic Store Stories About A Bisexual Superman

A couple of months ago, Bleeding Cool first told you that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and the new Superman of Earth, would be revealed as a bisexual young man in an upcoming issue of his comic book series, Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, and that hacktivist Jay Nakamura would be his first boyfriend. Then, on National Coming Out Day, DC Comics made the news official and it hit all the headlines. And plenty of stupidity.

Chad, a comic book store clerk in Another Dimension Comics in Calgary, Canada tweeted his own in-store experience as the news hit. "Disappointed the last couple of days as some customers at the store dropped Son of Kal-El. Today though, 3 NEW ppl added it! This 70-year-old man got tears in his eyes telling me how he hasn't collected in years & wanted a book like this as a kid. It was the sweetest thing. As we were talking a kid (15ish?) heard and asked if he could get it to support LGBTQ+ content. Renewed my faith in comic readers. Wearing my most queer AF shirt the day the book comes out."

And after a colouring and printing delay, that is now November the 16th, 2021. For which DC Comics are reporting unprecedented sales, and will be accompanied by the reprinting of all four previous issues.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #5

Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can't save everyone, but that won't stop him from trying. How much can Earth's new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman?

In-Store Date: 11/16/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #6

Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!

In-Store Date: 12/14/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #7

Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

In-Store Date: 1/11/2022 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL 2021 ANNUAL #1

Tom Taylor (A/CA) Steve Pugh

Jon Kent's first days as Earth's new Superman have been a trial by fire. His actions have already put those he loves in harm's way. He has stood strong in the path of constant attacks, but the immovable object is about to meet an unstoppable force. Lex Luthor—the man, the myth, the menace—returns to Metropolis.

In-Store Date: 11/30/2021