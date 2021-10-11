Jonathan Kent, The New Superman, Out As Bisexual From DC Comics

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and the new Superman of Earth at DC Comics was to be revealed to be a queer young man. There had been some rumours that he might be defined as a gay, but Bleeding Cool pushed back on that, and that he may be defined as bisexual or pansexual.

Today DC Comics dropped the news that Jonathan Kent would be revealed as bisexual in the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, out on November the 9th, and up for Final Order Cut-Off from DC Comics this month. The lead-in, Superman: Son Of Kal-El #4 will be out next week. And perfectly timed for National Coming Out Day.

We also pointed out that the likely object of his affection would be journalist/activist Jay Nakamura, who he took home to meet his parents in the last issue.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," said writer Tom Taylor. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics." Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter. After initially striking up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, he and Jon become romantically involved in the pages of SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5 from writer Tom Taylor (DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL) and artist John Timms (HARLEY QUINN). Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel. "I'm incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces," said artist John Timms. "We couldn't be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms," said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. "We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously."

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #4 CVR B INHYUK LEE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms (CA) Inhyuk Lee

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son's shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent's first leaps in his father's boots. It's hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target. Jon's world is about to come crashing down.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #5 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can't save everyone, but that won't stop him from trying. How much can Earth's new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman?

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 10/17/2021 In-Store Date: 11/9/2021