Hi-Fi Studio Are The New Colorists Of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, now delayed from the 9th of November to the 16th, will now be coloured by Hi-Fi Studios. This was confirmed in a new press release for DC Comics. The comic book, written by Tom Taylor and drawn by John Timms will depict John Kent, the new Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, as a bisexual young man for the first time. And has received considerable media publicity since we first revealed the news two months ago.

Hi-Fi Studio was founded by husband-and-wife colouring team Brian Miller and Kristy Miller, and have coloured many thousands of comic books widely across the comic book industry, for DC, IDW, Titan, Dark Horse, SpongeBob, Image, Marvel, Disney, and more, as well as providing How-To courses and guides for new comic book colourists. Here is an example of Hi-Fi Studios' newly coloured art from Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5.

DC Comics has also confirmed Bleeding Cool's previous story that all issues of the series will be getting further printings, with Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1 getting a third printing, with Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2, #3 and #4 getting second printings, and reporting "unprecedented" orders for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5.

