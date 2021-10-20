PrintWatch: Many More Printings For Superman: Son Of Kal-El

And that's what happens when you say that Jonathan Kent, Superman and Lois Lane's son, is a bisexual young man. Bleeding Cool previously reported that Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 had gone to a second printing even before the first printing had been… printed. Good trick. But now all issues of the series so far by Tom Taylor, John Timms, and Gabe Eltaeb have gone to another printing. A third printing with a 1:50 tiered cover for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1, and second printings for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2, #3, and #4. We don't know what they will look like, but here's the cover to Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1 second printing published last month.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL EL #1 3RD PTG

DC COMICS

AUG219227

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Join writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and artist John Timms (Infinite Frontier) as they usher in a whole new era for the House of El! In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DC COMICS

AUG219228

DC COMICS

AUG219229

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms

Jonathan Kent now dons his father's cape, but can he be Superman and still have a normal life? It's tough in this modern world. Danger is everywhere. The new Superman learns this the hard way on his first day of college, and a deadly attack forces Jon to step from the shadows and into the spotlight-where his identity is exposed to the Truth, an activist news machine ready to upset everything. But first, the son still has some things to learn from his father-and a few cool toys to inherit. Ask yourself, what would you do with your very own Fortress of Solitude? This all-new chapter in the legacy of Man of Steel has only just begun to reveal its surprises!In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DC COMICS

AUG219230

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms

Jonathan Kent hasn't been Superman for long, but he's upset some powerful people with his heroism. And the underground news source known as the Truth is helping Jon open his eyes to evils in the world that could be more powerful than the new Man of Steel. Continuing the brand-new saga of Superman from Tom Taylor, the writer of Nightwing, and John Timms, artist on Future State: Superman of Metropolis.In Shops: Nov 24, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DC COMICS

AUG219231

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son's shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent's first leaps in his father's boots. It's hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target. Jon's world is about to come crashing down.In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99