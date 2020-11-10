Comics Creators React To Marie Javins Being DC Comics Editor-In-Chief

Obviously, this is a time for suck-ups to show their heads. But privately I have heard nothing but praise for the decision by DC Comics to make Marie Javins their new Editor-In-Chief, promoted from co-EIC with Michele Wells, after Bob Harras was made redundant and left before his notice period was up.

Named one of the 29 Women Who Took Over The World In 2018 as part of Refinery 29's Matriarchy Power List, Marie Javins has been dubbed by people I've spoken to as the 'editor of choice' at DC Comics. A remarkably accomplished Group Editor of the Justice League titles at DC, keeping Scott Snyder (and many others) happy and making the Hanna Barbera books far better than they had any right to be, including recruiting Mark Russell to the Big Two for the first time. She was also behind the DC Super Hero Girls line. Before DC Comics – and her travels around the world – she was an editor at Marvel Comics working on titles such as Akira, Groo, Earth X and Hellstorm, recruiting Warren Ellis to Marvel for the first time, as well as being a colourist on X-Men, X-Force, Cable and Wolverine and writing Firestar for Marvel Comics Presents. She's a comic book lifer. And right now, private counsel is matching what creators are saying in public.

Barry D Crain:The good news keeps on comin'. Marie is brilliant <3

Shannon Hale: WAHOO CONGRATS MARIE!

CB Cebulski: Big congrats to Marie Javins on a well-deserved promotion!

Jason Inman: Marie is an astounding editor. This is an excellent choice. Congrats @mariejavins!

