Marie Javins Now Full Editor-In-Chief Of DC Comics

DC Comics has promoted Marie Javins to the full Editor-In-Chief position at the publisher. Previously she had shared co-Editor-In-Chief duties with Michele Wells after a scythe had been applied to DC's upper echelons of editorial staff, replacing Bob Harras in the role. The Editors-In-Chief position for Wells and Javins was a temporary one, and now the permanent ongoing situation has been clarified. Back in April, Bleeding Cool called Javins "The Saviour Of DC Comics right now" and she seems determined to fulfil that role.

Formerly Executive Editor of Global Publishing Initiatives & Digital Strategy at DC, Marie Javins is seen as a comic book industry lifer – with a big world-travelling sabbatical in the middle when Marvel went through what DC went through recently. If anyone is there to preserve much of the old spirit of DC Comics – and American comic books in general, it is her. She also has a reputation for just getting things done on deadline against impossible odds.

Newly appointed senior vice president and general manager of DC Comics, Daniel Cherry III, and Javins' new boss stated "Marie intrinsically understands the power of comics and their unique ability to entertain and empower, which makes her a perfect choice to be DC's next editor-in-chief. In addition to her many creative talents, she's also incredibly committed to increasing access to this amazing industry by mentoring the next generation of comic book creators and helping them find their voices. I look forward to working with her in her new role."

Javins stated in the same press release "As a young girl devouring comics of Wonder Woman, Nubia and Supergirl, I never dreamed that decades later, I'd be at the helm of the mighty DC Comics. I'm incredibly honored by this responsibility, and will dedicate myself to supporting and challenging DC's extended family of staff, talent, retailers, and partners around the world in our quest to tell innovative visual stories that both reflect and expand our world—and in some cases, our galaxy and multiverse."

While DC President and CCO Jim Lee stated "Anyone who has been fortunate enough to work with Marie in the comics business knows two things about her – one, that she has the impeccable creative instincts and the talent relationships needed to create the kind of stories our fans crave and demand and two, that her deep knowledge of the global business of comics and its endless variations of storytelling means big things are on the horizon for DC in the years to come. I'm thrilled for Marie and look forward to the stories she has yet to tell."

There is no news of Michele Wells' position as a result of this.