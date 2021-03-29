Comics Legend Jaime Hernandez's Love and Rockets Artwork Hits Auction

Jaime Hernandez is a legend of indie comics, mostly due to his work on Love and Rockets. Created and produced by Jaime and his brothers Gilbert and Mario, the series has been running in various forms since the early 1980s, with Jaime and Gilbert producing the lion's share of the work. The two work separately, creating different narratives under the Love and Rockets title with Jaime's primary focus on the "Locas," a group of characters living in Los Angeles. One of Jaime's most memorable characters is Maggie, a globe-trotting mechanic who falls in and out of and back in love throughout the series with her best friend, Hopey. Together, Maggie and Hopey, a touring bassist, were listed among the 200 greatest comic book characters of all time back in 2008. Jaime Hernandez made these two memorable with both his character-driven writing and unique, expressive artwork in Love and Rockets. Now, Love and Rockets can bid on a page from the second issue of volume two, which features Maggie dragged into a conflict with the knife-wielding Sid thanks to Frogmouth, who always seemed to end up dragging herself and those around her into trouble.

Jaime Hernandez Love and Rockets V2#2 "Maggie Part 2" Story Page 10 Original Art (Fantagraphics, 2001)

Maggie's chance encounter with "Frogmouth" Vivian leads to an encounter with "Sid the Knife". Just another night out with our favorite "Locas" girl, in a sharp slice of black and white life courtesy of Jaime Hernandez. Ink over graphite on Bristol board, with an approximate image area of 8" x 13". Excellent condition.

This immaculately illustrated page of Love and Rockets by Jaime Hernandez is now up for auction over at Heritage. Best of luck to all fans of Maggie, as well as all fans of great artwork and great comics, hoping to add this piece of indie comics history to their collections.