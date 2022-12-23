Image Comics Full March 2023 Solicits, From Saga To Spawn

First on Bleeding Cool, Image Comics' March 2023 solicits and solicitations, leading with Mark Millar and Frank Quitely on The Ambassadors, Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips on Night Fever, Jeff Lemire, Gabriel Hernandez Walta and Jordie Bellaire launching Phantom Road, Fred Kennedy and Nick Marinkovich launching Dead Romans, Forged #1 launching from Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann, and Mike Henderson, Indigo Children #1 by Curt Pires, Rockwell White and Alex Diotto, No One by Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato and Geraldo Borges, Stonehart by Emma Kubert, ARC by > Matt Hawkins, Ryan Cady and Atilio Rojo by Ava's Demon by Michelle Fus, as well as the usual Spawn, Walking Dead, and a brand new Saga too!

AMBASSADORS #1 (OF 6) CVR A QUITELY (MR)

JAN230010

JAN230011 – AMBASSADORS #1 (OF 6) CVR B QUITELY B&W (MR) – 3.99

JAN230012 – AMBASSADORS #1 (OF 6) CVR C CAVENAGO (MR) – 3.99

JAN230013 – AMBASSADORS #1 (OF 6) CVR D LARRAZ (MR) – 3.99

JAN230014 – AMBASSADORS #1 (OF 6) CVR E BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Frank Quitely

The most ambitious comic book of all time is finally here!Imagine you could gift superpowers to six people. In a world of eight billion, who do you choose? Join six of the greatest artists in the industry for an enormous story about ordinary people from around the world explaining why it should be them.This first story features artwork by superstar FRANK QUITELY.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NIGHT FEVER HC (MR)

JAN230020

(W) Ed Brubaker (A) Jacob Phillips (A / CA) Sean Phillips

A gripping new original graphic novel from ED BRUBAKER & SEAN PHILLIPS, the bestselling creators of PULP, RECKLESS, CRIMINAL, and KILL OR BE KILLED. Who are you, really? Are you the things you do, or are you the person inside your mind? In Europe on a business trip, Jonathan Webb can't sleep. Instead, he finds himself wandering the night in a strange foreign city with his new friend, the mysterious and violent Rainer, as his guide. Rainer shows Jonathan the hidden world of the night, a world without rules or limits. But when the fun turns dangerous, Jonathan may find himself trapped in the dark-the question is, what will he do to get home? NIGHT FEVER is a pulse-pounding Jekyll-and-Hyde noir thriller about a man facing the darkness inside himself. This riveting tour of the night is a must-have for all BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS fans!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 24.99

PHANTOM ROAD #1 CVR A WALTA (MR)

JAN230027

JAN230028 – PHANTOM ROAD #1 CVR B LEMIRE (MR) – 3.99

JAN230029 – PHANTOM ROAD #1 CVR C FERNANDEZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

MINISERIES PREMIEREDom is a long-haul truck driver attempting to stay ahead of his tragic past. When he stops one night to assist Birdie, who has been in a massive car crash, they pull an artifact from the wreckage that throws their lives into fifth gear. Suddenly, a typical midnight run has become a frantic journey through a surreal world where Dom and Birdie find themselves the quarry of strange and impossible monsters.It's grindhouse horror meeting high-concept supernatural fantasy in the first issue of a bold new miniseries from JEFF LEMIRE (THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS, LITTLE MONSTERS) and GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA (The Vision, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Old Man Whittier), the Eisner Award-nominated creative team behind the bestselling Sentient series.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD ROMANS #1 (OF 6) CVR A MARINKOVICH (MR)

JAN230037

JAN230038 – DEAD ROMANS #1 (OF 6) CVR B MARINKOVICH (MR) – 3.99

JAN230039 – DEAD ROMANS #1 (OF 6) CVR C NORD (MR) – 3.99

JAN230040 – DEAD ROMANS #1 (OF 6) CVR D GORHAM (MR) – 3.99

JAN230041 – DEAD ROMANS #1 (OF 6) CVR E MARINKOVICH (MR) – 3.99

JAN230042 – DEAD ROMANS #1 (OF 6) CVR F BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Fred Kennedy (A / CA) Nick Marinkovich

MINISERIES PREMIEREArminius, a Germanic prince raised in Rome, has sworn vengeance against the Empire that butchers his people. He wants to make a queen of the woman he loves, Honoria, a fellow slave. Now, fifty thousand Romans will die to give her a throne she never asked for…or wanted.Lush, beautiful illustrations bring to life a brutal tale of love and war from the birth of the Roman Empire.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FORGED #1 (MR)

JAN230047

(W) Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann (A / CA) Mike Henderson

In the 11th Millennium of the rule of the Eternal Empress, a squad of planet-smashing super soldiers find their routine mission to be anything but. These are the Forged. They take no prisoners. Written by GREG RUCKA & ERIC TRAUTMANN and brought to the page by MIKE HENDERSON, embark upon an over-the-top pulp adventure of sex, violence, and sci-fi inspired by Conan, Heavy Metal, and other comics you tried to hide from your parents.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 5.99

INDIGO CHILDREN #1 CVR A DIOTTO (MR)

JAN230055

JAN230056 – INDIGO CHILDREN #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV BOSS (MR) – 3.99

JAN230057 – INDIGO CHILDREN #1 CVR C 25 COPY INCV LOTAY (MR) – 3.99

JAN230058 – INDIGO CHILDREN #1 CVR D 50 COPY INCV FRISON (MR) – 3.99

JAN230059 – INDIGO CHILDREN #1 CVR E 75 COPY INCV FRISON B&W (MR) – 3.99

(W) Curt Pires, Rockwell White (A / CA) Alex Diotto

SERIES PREMIEREAcclaimed creator CURT PIRES returns to Image for a brand-new ongoing series with the creative team behind the smash-hit series Youth, soon to be a show on Amazon Prime!RADIANT BLACK meets THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH in this action-packed sci-fi/mystery epic as journalist Donovan Price hunts down the extraordinarily gifted INDIGO CHILDREN after their mysterious disappearance fifteen years prior. An EXTRA-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE for the regular price of just $3.99!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR A BORGES MV (MR)

JAN230061

JAN230062 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR B MONTES MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230063 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR C ENGLERT MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230064 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR D 10 COPY INCV WHALEN MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230065 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR E 25 COPY INCV MAHFOOD MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230066 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR F 50 COPY INCV BORGES & COSTA MV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

MINISERIES PREMIERETen months ago, the Richard Roe murders shocked the city of Pittsburgh. In the months since, the killings have sparked a dangerous political movement, copycat killers, and a masked vigilante who's still determined to hold the powerful accountable. Not a symbol. Not a hero. They could be anyone. They're NO/ONE.Superstar writers KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK) and BRIAN BUCCELLATO (Chicken Devil) and rising-star artist GERALDO BORGES (Nightwing) bring you the extra-length first chapter of a true crime superhero drama in its own corner of the MASSIVE-VERSE!PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)!NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STONEHEART #1 (MR)

JAN230070

(W) Emma Kubert (A / CA) Emma Kubert

SERIES PREMIEREEMMA KUBERT, the artist behind Frank Miller Presents' Frank Miller's Pandora and Image Comics' INKBLOT and RADIANT PINK, introduces her whimsically twisted tale STONEHEART, a new ongoing action/adventure fantasy series! Bubbly and headstrong Shayde Whisper has been inexplicably exiled from her magical guild and relocated, left only with vague memories and romanticized hope. But when she hears a sinister voice in her head that awakens a power beyond her comprehension, she'll traverse her past and present to unravel her prestigious place within the mystical land of Athea!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ARC (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

JAN230073

(W) Matt Hawkins, Ryan Cady (A) Atilio Rojo (CA) Stjepan Sejic

Illegal poaching is a billion-dollar industry, a black market trade violently interwoven with the bloody work of warlords and international traffickers. South African industrial heir Noah Ehran has dedicated himself to battling this evil on two fronts, in two separate lives. By day, he's an environmental lobbyist and aggressive corporate reformer-but by night, Noah leads A.R.C., the Animal Rights Coalition, in an armed crusade against the criminal empires responsible!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

AVAS DEMON BOOK 01 REBORN

JAN230079

(W) Michelle Fus (A / CA) Michelle Fus

For fans of TEEN TITANS: RAVEN and LORE OLYMPUS comes the game-changing, multimedia webcomic and Kickstarter sensation from acclaimed creator Michelle Fus, available in softcover for the first time with a new retail-exclusive cover.? When a young, shy girl named Ava discovers that the demon who haunts her is actually the spirit of an ancient alien queen named Wrathia, the two form a dangerous pact.? But in exchange for a better life, Ava must help Wrathia seek revenge against TITAN…the most powerful being in the universe.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 17.99

ALL AGAINST ALL #4 (OF 5) CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

JAN230193

JAN230194 – ALL AGAINST ALL #4 (OF 5) CVR B PHILLIPS (MR) – 3.99

JAN230195 – ALL AGAINST ALL #4 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV SAMPSON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Alex Paknadel (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

In the penultimate chapter of ALL AGAINST ALL, Helpless is loose, and now no one is safe. The last human prowls through the bowels of the ship, eviscerating every living thing he encounters. Meanwhile, B'Tay and his daughter V'lmann must find their way home through the warrens of the habitat while B'Tay himself struggles to suppress his animal nature. Can he keep control long enough to stop Helpless' rampage?Featuring variant covers by JACOB PHILLIPS (THAT TEXAS BLOOD) and ALISON SAMPSON (Sleeping Beauties)!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALMIGHTY #2 (OF 5) (MR)

JAN230196

(W) Edward Laroche (A / CA) Edward Laroche, Brad Simpson

An exhausted Fale and Del finally arrive in Loncast City with the brutal Golden State motorcycle gang in hot pursuit. But their rest is cut short as they find themselves surrounded with no warning, no hope, and no way out.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ART BRUT #4 (OF 4) CVR A MORAZZO & LOPES (MR)

JAN230197

JAN230198 – ART BRUT #4 (OF 4) CVR B ECKMAN-LAWN (MR) – 3.99

JAN230199 – ART BRUT #4 (OF 4) CVR C MORAZZO & LOPES (MR) – 3.99

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Mat Lopes

END OF STORY ARCIt's the gonzo, genre-jumping, art-history-spanning finale to the pulpy, painty psycho-art-noir thriller of the year! (And years past, if we're being honest…)Watch in awe as Art Brut and Manny chase a mysterious figure through cubism, through pointillism…and even through a beloved Edward Hopper!And in the waking world, Margot infiltrates the secret base of the Correction, forced to lock horns with that wily Warhol impersonator. (Or is it…?)STILL featuring new letters, new covers, and a final new Silver Age-style backup story, rounding out the previously misplaced adventures of Art Brut!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLACK CLOAK #3 CVR A MCCLAREN

JAN230200

JAN230201 – BLACK CLOAK #3 CVR B DE IULIS – 3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Meredith McClaren

Black Cloaks Essex and Pax make desperate moves to uncover the truth before powerful forces cover it up forever. A dead man speaks. Magicians scheme. And the deadly mysteries of the Lagoon prove impossible for our heroes to resist.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD STAINED TEETH #10 CVR A WARD (MR)

JAN230202

JAN230203 – BLOOD STAINED TEETH #10 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Christian Ward (A) Patric Reynolds (CA) Christian Ward

SERIES FINALETime's run out for Atticus Sloane, but the Vampire-for-Hire is past caring. Now held up in Dr. Beverly Phelps' underground hospital, he's trapped in a last stand against the First Borns.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD TREE #2

JAN230204

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Maxim Simic (CA) Christian Alamy

Blood-spattered "angels" continue to fall throughout New York City as Detectives Azzaro and Diaz hunt for a serial killer whose body count grows with each passing day.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GOSPEL #5 (OF 5)

JAN230205

(W) Will Morris (A) Will Morris (CA) Ver

MINISERIES FINALEThe explosive final chapter. As the devil's deadline looms, Pitt and Matilde discover that it is not only hellish forces acting against them. With enemies mounting, Pitt must find the courage to surge into an inferno, and Matilde's only hope of success lies in letting go of her desire for it.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #18 CVR A SPEARS

JAN230206

JAN230207 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #18 CVR B KEANE – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Mark Spears

Gunslinger isn't used to needing help from someone else-especially someone he hates, like Al Simmons.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 2.99

HEXWARE #4 (OF 6) CVR A LAVINA (MR)

JAN230208

JAN230209 – HEXWARE #4 (OF 6) CVR B SEELEY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Zulema Lavina

Hexware's mission continues! After unexpectedly joining forces with the Helljumpers, the android in service of the Darkest Depths is determined to get to the bottom of the conspiracy behind Jesi's death. But the answers she gets may be worse than she ever imagined when all signs point to Kieran, Jesi's father, as the prime suspect!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE FAIRYLAND #5 CVR A YOUNG (MR)

JAN230210

JAN230211 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #5 CVR B YOUNG (MR) – 3.99

JAN230212 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #5 CVR C BEAN (MR) – 3.99

JAN230213 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #5 CVR D MOMOKO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Skottie Young (A) Brett Bean (CA) Skottie Young

END OF STORY ARCThe band plays on as Gert finds her groove again and finally makes her way closer to Fairyland, where she'll finish the mission VILLIANAIRE Walter Wiggins sent her on ages ago. There will be dragons slain, villages saved, and…a full song to listen to while following the action? Yeah, I just said that. Don't miss this one! Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and superstar artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket & Groot) return to I HATE FAIRYLAND for the end of a story arc-and a new beginning for Fairyland!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE THIS PLACE #6 CVR A TOPILIN & LOUGHRIDGE (MR)

JAN230214

JAN230215 – I HATE THIS PLACE #6 CVR B EXPLICIT VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge

NEW STORY ARC"Check this series out. You won't regret it." -SKTCHD Last year's breakout horror series returns! Trudy's past comes back to haunt her, which wouldn't be so bad if she and Gabby weren't already literally haunted by unimaginable forces of evil on a daily basis. Can't a gal catch a break?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE THIS PLACE #6 VINYL STICKERS (BUNDLE OF 10) (Net) (MR

JAN230216

For every 10 copies of I Hate This Place #6 ordered (cvrs A & B any combination), retailers may order 1 free 10-piece bundle of I Hate This Place #6 Vinyl Stickers. These stickers contain an explitive.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 0

ICE CREAM MAN #35 CVR A MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR)

JAN230217

JAN230218 – ICE CREAM MAN #35 CVR B BLUCHA (MR) – 3.99

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"THE BOOK OF NECESSARY MONSTERS"Herewith a bestiary of creatures unavoidable, ineluctable, and everlasting.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #11 (OF 12) (MR)

JAN230219

(W) Patrick Kindlon, Geoff Johns, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Emi Lenox, Ivan Brandon, John Arcudi, John Layman, Brenden Fletcher, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young (A) Andrea Mutti, Emi Lenox, Andy MacDonald, Doug Mahnke, Erica Henderson, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young (A / CA) Emma Rios

It's the penultimate issue of our year-long celebration of Image's 30th anniversary, and this time around we've got an all-new PRETTY DEADLY story by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK & EMMA R OS, the first NYC MECH tale in nearly 20 years by IVAN BRANDON & ANDY MacDONALD, the debut of GHOST MAKERS by EMI LENOX, "The Slacktacular Now" by JOHN ARCUDI & DOUG MAHNKE, and another look at IN HELL WE FIGHT! by JOHN LAYMAN & JOK. And as if that's not enough, GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI bring us closer to the conclusion of "The Blizzard," BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON prepare to wrap up "Red Stitches," and the clock runs out for PATRICK KINLDON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG's "Gehenna." Plus! SKOTTIE YOUNG's "Stupid Fresh Mess" and DEAN HASPIEL's "Billy Dogma!"

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 5.99

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #3 (OF 9)

JAN230220

(W) Joe Kelly (A / CA) Ken Niimura

Sarge and Michael head out for a night on the town. Booze and two emotionally scarred humans make for a volatile mix. Michael grows a pair and confronts Sarge, but his father is focused on something much bigger: a break in the case that's haunted his entire career.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

INFERNO GIRL RED BOOK ONE #3 (OF 3) CVR A DURSO & MONTI MV

JAN230221

JAN230222 – INFERNO GIRL RED BOOK ONE #3 (OF 3) CVR B MONTI MV – 5.99

JAN230223 – INFERNO GIRL RED BOOK ONE #3 (OF 3) CVR C OBRIEN-GEORGESON M – 5.99

JAN230224 – INFERNO GIRL RED BOOK ONE #3 (OF 3) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MV – 5.99

(W) Matt Groom (A / CA) Erica D'Urso, Igor Monti

MINISERIES FINALEAfter an overwhelming defeat and a harrowing personal loss, Inferno Girl Red has no plan and seemingly nothing left to lose. But with the very existence of Apex City on the line, she'll have to charge into a rematch with the Griffin anyway. And though there may always be hope, Cássia's about to be reminded that there is also always more to lose.INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK ONE concludes in this action-packed, knock-down-drag-out finale!INFERNO GIRL RED is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 5.99

JUNKYARD JOE #6 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

JAN230225

JAN230226 – JUNKYARD JOE #6 CVR B DANIEL & ANDERSON – 4.99

JAN230227 – JUNKYARD JOE #6 CVR C PERALTA – 4.99

JAN230228 – JUNKYARD JOE #6 CVR D FRANK & ANDERSON – 4.99

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

MINISERIES FINALE The tales of Mad Ghost's Unnamed go full-throttle in this final chapter! The man known only as the Custodian won't relent until he claims Joe's technology for his clandestine group. And if Muddy Davis and the neighbor kids get in his way, they're merely collateral damage in the building Unknown War…

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KAYA #6 CVR A CRAIG

JAN230229

JAN230230 – KAYA #6 CVR B CRAIG – 3.99

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

Discover the origin of Kaya's mysterious magic arm and the sacrifice her uncle Kova made to save the young girl's life! Plus, a backup story illustrated by indie superstar AL GOFA (Dark Angels of Darkness). A standalone story that's a perfect jumping-on point for new readers!Featuring a movie poster-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KILLADELPHIA #29 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

JAN230231

JAN230232 – KILLADELPHIA #29 CVR B SHY (MR) – 3.99

JAN230233 – KILLADELPHIA #29 CVR C ALEXANDER B&W NOIR ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME," Part FiveThe sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series continues with more unexpected twists! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and Jason Shawn Alexander, the artist who redefined SPAWN. Undead detective James Sangster Sr.-the one man standing between Philadelphia and total annihilation-has been KILLED. Now, his son Jimmy Sangster Jr. must find a way to uphold his legacy…but what can one human do against the forces of evil? Will he succeed at keeping this war from ravaging the city and everyone in its path, or will his unborn baby grow up fatherless?Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #20 CVR A SPEARS

JAN230234

JAN230235 – KING SPAWN #20 CVR B TOMASELLI – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Mark Spears

With the DEADZONES now thrown wide open, Spawn must face an entire new breed of enemy. Not one that wants to take over the world, but one that wants to destroy it completely.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 2.99

LAST BARBARIANS #2 CVR A HABERLIN

JAN230236

JAN230237 – LAST BARBARIANS #2 CVR B HABERLIN – 3.99

JAN230238 – LAST BARBARIANS #2 CVR C HABERLIN – 3.99

JAN230239 – LAST BARBARIANS #2 CVR D HABERLIN – 3.99

(W) Brian Haberlin (A) Geirrod Van Dyke (A / CA) Brian Haberlin

"NO FUN STORMING THE CASTLE"The more time Sylv and Shadow spend with Falk, the more his story doesn't add up. They're unsure if they're rescuing his grandson or nephew, and when he tasks them with raiding a castle, they're not sure if he's stupid or just plain crazy! Sure, they didn't want to starve to death, but a potential public execution doesn't sound that much better!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LITTLE MONSTERS #11 CVR A NGUYEN (MR)

JAN230240

JAN230241 – LITTLE MONSTERS #11 CVR B GARBOWSKA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Dustin Nguyen

The group continues to find conflict in their next actions after last issue's shattering revelations…but their time may be limited, as the human encampment has managed to regroup for an offensive survivalist maneuver.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOCAL MAN #2 CVR A SEELEY & FLEECS (MR)

JAN230242

JAN230243 – LOCAL MAN #2 CVR B NUACK & REBER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

STRAY DOGS creator TONY FLEECS teams with REVIVAL's TIM SEELEY for a series that combines rural crime noir and superhero action. Once the star recruit of the media sensation super-team THIRD GEN, JACK XAVER has become the prime suspect in the murder of his archenemy, THE HODAG! Now, Jack must clear his own name in a town that hates him, even as he's followed by a persistent security drone primed to obliterate him if he steps out of line!Each issue is a classic Image Comics FLIP BOOK with a lead story drawn by FLEECS and a superhero flashback into the depths of the Image Universe drawn by SEELEY.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOVESICK #6 (OF 7) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

JAN230244

JAN230245 – LOVESICK #6 (OF 7) CVR B VECCHIO (MR) – 3.99

JAN230246 – LOVESICK #6 (OF 7) CVR C GRAHAM (MR) – 3.99

(W) Luana Vecchio (A / CA) Luana Vecchio

The cutthroat relationship between Domino, Jack and his partners will create a rift between the two…but how long can it last?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC ORDER 4 #3 (OF 6) CVR A RUAN (MR)

JAN230247

JAN230248 – MAGIC ORDER 4 #3 (OF 6) CVR B RUAN B&W (MR) – 3.99

JAN230249 – MAGIC ORDER 4 #3 (OF 6) CVR C STRIPS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Dike Ruan

Cordelia and Francis are trapped in a magical dimension a billion realities from Earth, where they learn the true origin of dear old Uncle Edgar. Meanwhile, renegade wizards reign supreme as they raise havoc back on Earth.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MONARCH #2 CVR A LINS

JAN230250

JAN230251 – MONARCH #2 CVR B VISIONS – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Alex Lins

"STRANGER FROM ABOVE," Part TwoIt's Earth vs. Aliens-with one teenage boy standing between them-in this tale of terror and high-stakes science fiction! From RODNEY BARNES, the star comics writer behind the Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA and the writer/executive producer of HBO's Winning Time, and up-and-coming Marvel artist ALEX LINS comes a new tale of love, triumph, disaster, and defeat!Young Travon has ventured beyond the makeshift shelter of his high school's walls in a desperate search for food and rations for the surviving students-but no heroic act goes unpunished. Travon finds himself captured and at the mercy of these strange beings from another world, but what do they want with him? Why are they attacking Earth? And will he ever see his beloved Daysha again, or is he as doomed as the rest of the world?

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MONSTRESS #44 (MR)

JAN230252

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

Long ago, the Monstra were locked away on a kill-or-be-killed planet of equal parts beauty and brutality. Can Zinn, Maika, and their allies survive a visit to such a place? And what secrets might it hold about their own world?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEMESIS RELOADED #3 (OF 5) CVR A JIMENEZ (MR)

JAN230253

JAN230254 – NEMESIS RELOADED #3 (OF 5) CVR B JIMENEZ B&W (MR) – 3.99

JAN230255 – NEMESIS RELOADED #3 (OF 5) CVR C SOOK (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Jorge Jimenez

The secret origin of Nemesis. You DO NOT want to miss this. That is all.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NIGHT CLUB #4 (OF 6) CVR A SCALERA (MR)

JAN230256

JAN230257 – NIGHT CLUB #4 (OF 6) CVR B SCALERA B&W (MR) – 1.99

(W) Mark Millar (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) Matteo Scalera

This is already your favorite book. Do we even NEED to write this text anymore? Okay, well, discover the origin of the evil vampire Biker Gang and the truth behind the vampire who bit Danny back in issue one. What was he up to? It's not what you think. Note: This book is half the price of less good ones!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 1.99

ORDINARY GODS #10 (RES) (MR)

JAN230258

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joseph Clark (A / CA) Frank William, Felipe Watanabe

At the fin de siecle, young Ioseb talks to a past life about life, death, and power. Twelve decades later, the gang attempts to stop another cycle as they learn the location of the God Machine-and Christopher will decide if he's a compassionate or vengeful God.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PLUSH #5 (OF 6) CVR A HILLYARD & RENZI (MR)

JAN230259

JAN230260 – PLUSH #5 (OF 6) CVR B FLEECS (MR) – 3.99

JAN230261 – PLUSH #5 (OF 6) CVR C CORONA & STERN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Daniel Hillyard, Rico Renzi

Sheriff Brottman and his brood of redneck executioners have infiltrated the mansion of our serial-killing, cannibalistic furries. And with Devin stuck handcuffed in a room full of dead bodies, he only has one option available… embrace his inner "princessa."

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #23 CVR A COSTA MV

JAN230262

JAN230263 – RADIANT BLACK #23 CVR B GRIFFIN MV – 3.99

JAN230264 – RADIANT BLACK #23 CVR C 25 COPY INCV SAWATSKY MV – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Eduardo Ferigato (CA) Marcello Costa

One giant robot? No problem. All the Radiants working together took it down easily. So what if there's one more coming? …What's that? Look at the cover? Why would I look at the…oh. Oh no.RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series. <br>

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT PINK #4 (OF 5) CVR A KUBERT MV

JAN230265

JAN230266 – RADIANT PINK #4 (OF 5) CVR B 25 COPY INCV HUANG MV – 3.99

(W) Meghan Camarena, Melissa Flores (A / CA) Emma Kubert

Eva and Kelly are closer to home than ever before-but can their blossoming relationship survive the journey? Or are they doomed to crash and burn?RADIANT PINK is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROGUE SUN #12 CVR A VECCHIO MV

JAN230267

JAN230268 – ROGUE SUN #12 CVR B 20 COPY INCV WYZGALA MV – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Luana Vecchio

END OF STORY ARCIn the horrifying aftermath of the last issue, Dylan makes a drastic decision about the future of Rogue Sun as he squares off against Hellbent for one final fight with everything on the line.ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAGA #63 (MR)

JAN230269

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

Is this hell?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #16 CVR A SPEARS

JAN230270

JAN230271 – SPAWN SCORCHED #16 CVR B RANDAL – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Mark Spears

Jessica's role as team leader is called into question when a new recruit challenges her for the position!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 2.99

SPAWN #340 CVR A SPEARS

JAN230272

JAN230273 – SPAWN #340 CVR B KIBAR – 2.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Mark Spears

The thing Spawn fears the most may finally come to pass. One of his greatest enemies is poised to claim the throne of Hell, and there's nothing he can do about it!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 2.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #21 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

JAN230274

JAN230275 – TIME BEFORE TIME #21 CVR B ELLERBY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Jorge Coehlo, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

Chaos engulfs Arcola as the city turns on its new arrivals. Will Theresa and Jettie side with Nadia or their new home?

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TORRENT #2 CVR A GREENWOOD & RENZI

JAN230276

JAN230277 – TORRENT #2 CVR B VILLALOBOS – 3.99

JAN230278 – TORRENT #2 CVR C LEONARDI & RENZI – 3.99

(W) Marc Guggenheim (CA) Rico Renzi (A / CA) Justin Greenwood

Michelle Metcalf used to be Crackerjack, the most happy-go-lucky superhero. But all that changed the night her husband was murdered and her son was kidnapped. Now, all she cares about is getting her boy back. But things don't exactly go according to plan as Michelle barrels toward an ending that no one saw coming.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TWO GRAVES #5 CVR A DOYLE (MR)

JAN230279

JAN230280 – TWO GRAVES #5 CVR B WU (MR) – 3.99

(W) Genevieve Valentine (A / CA) Ming Doyle

Death falls in love. Emilia sees the water. Everything falls apart.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

UNNATURAL BLUE BLOOD #8 (OF 8) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

JAN230281

JAN230282 – UNNATURAL BLUE BLOOD #8 (OF 8) CVR B BIGARELLA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Ivan Bigarella (CA) Mirka Andolfo

SERIES FINALEThe masks have fallen; the mysteries are finally revealed. It's time for Bes to rest in peace and for the divided families to be reunited. Hopefully, Leslie's blood will flow the right color again in this breathtaking series finale.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VANISH #5 CVR A STEGMAN (MR)

JAN230283

JAN230284 – VANISH #5 CVR B JOHNSON (MR) – 3.99

JAN230285 – VANISH #5 CVR C YOUNG (MR) – 3.99

JAN230286 – VANISH #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV STEGMAN (MR) – 3.99

JAN230287 – VANISH #5 CVR E 25 COPY INCV JOHNSON VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

JAN230288 – VANISH #5 CVR F 50 COPY INCV JOHNSON RAW (MR) – 3.99

JAN230289 – VANISH #5 CVR G 75 COPY INCV STEGMAN RAW (MR) – 3.99

JAN230290 – VANISH #5 CVR H 100 COPY INCV JOHNSON FOIL (MR) – 3.99

JAN230291 – VANISH #5 CVR I INCV STEGMAN FOIL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Ryan Stegman

NEW STORY ARC Oliver Harrison sounds more like a cursed man than the chosen one: psych wards, confrontations with the authorities, reality shifts, hexes, hallucinations, and bloody crime scenes. At least he has his lovely Elynor to come home to, right? …RIGHT?! Join us as the next epic VANISH arc begins right here!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VOYAGIS #5 (OF 5) CVR A KESGIN

JAN230292

JAN230293 – VOYAGIS #5 (OF 5) CVR B CINAR – 3.99

(W) Sumeyye Kesgin (A) Ellie Wright (A / CA) Sumeyye Kesgin

MINISERIES FINALEThe action-packed VOYAGIS finale is here! The Modians find themselves faced with the prospect of interstellar immigration as Primoris's terrifying endgame unravels. Will LIFE find a way?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #58 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

JAN230294

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

Rick encounters an old friend, but much has changed since he's been away. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #59 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

JAN230298

JAN230299 – WALKING DEAD DLX #59 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

JAN230300 – WALKING DEAD DLX #59 CVR C MANAPUL (MR) – 3.99

JAN230301 – WALKING DEAD DLX #59 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Encountering a herd of walkers means only one thing-RUN!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD LUCKY TP VOL 01 A MASSIVE-VERSE BOOK MV

JAN230106

(W) Melissa Flores (A / CA) French Carlomagno

San Francisco is changing. Tech consortium MORROW is buying up land, their peacekeeper robots looming on every corner-and wherever Morrow isn't, the local gangs are.Bibiana Lopez-Yang is changing too. The incident in Afghanistan that killed her platoon left her able to control electricity-and haunted by the ghosts of those she lost. With some unlikely friends, Bibi might just have a chance to save her city. But against an enemy this powerful, it won't be enough to be good. She'll have to be lucky.MELISSA FLORES (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and FRENCH CARLOMAGNO (RADIANT BLACK) bring you the latest superhero story from the MASSIVE-VERSE!THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series.Collects THE DEAD LUCKY #1-6

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH COMP CONSPIRACY DLX HC VOL 01 (MR)

JAN230109

(W) James TynionIV (A) Elsa Charretier, Tyler Boss, John Pearson, David Romero, Alison Sampson, Jorge Fornes (A / CA) Martin Simmonds

Cole Turner has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but he isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true: the JFK Assassination, Flat Earth Theory, Bigfoot, Mothman, and so much worse. One organization has been covering them up for generations, controlling the narrative for what they claim is the greater good. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth-and will learning it destroy Cole's life from the inside out? The first three arcs of the critically acclaimed series by Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake) and superstar artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) are collected here for the first time in deluxe hardcover format. Experience…THE COMPLETE CONSPIRACY. Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1-17

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 49.99

SCUMBAG COMP ED DLX HC (MR)

JAN230119

(W) Rick Remender (A) Roland Boschi, Lewis LaRosa, Andrew Robinson, Eric Powell, Wes Craig, Bengal, Francesco Mobili, Alex Riegel, Jonathan Wayshak, Matias Bergara, Moreno DiNisio (CA) Greg Tocchini

The fate of the world rests in the hands of the worst person on it! From New York Times-bestselling writer RICK REMENDER and a murderers' row of all-star artistic talent comes the story of Ernie Ray Clementine, a profane, illiterate, drug-addicted biker with a fifth-grade education-and the only thing standing between us and total Armageddon.He's a relic of a bygone era, the living embodiment of sex, drugs, and rock and roll, and when he accidentally receives a power-imbuing serum that makes him the world's most powerful super spy, Ernie Ray will have to navigate opposing forces of extremism as they attempt to bribe, cajole, and manipulate him into looking past his own self-interests in the name of the greater good.Collects THE SCUMBAG #1-14

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 49.99

SEVEN SONS TP (MR)

JAN230121

(W) Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao (CA) Jae Lee

Eisner Award-winning artist JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue limited series, collected here in its entirety. In this thriller set in an alternate timeline, Nicolaus Balaak correctly predicted that on July 7, 1977, seven identical sons would be born to virgin mothers. Now, on their 21st birthday, one of these Seven Sons will be revealed as the new son of God and lead humanity into a golden age of morality, peace, and prosperity.It's The Fugitive meets The Book of Revelation, as Delph breaks free from his sheltered life to uncover the truth behind the Church and find his place in the world before Judgment Day arrives.Collects SEVEN SONS #1-7

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

DEADLY CLASS DLX HC VOL 04 (MR)

JAN230123

(W) Rick Remender (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Wes Craig

RICK REMENDER and WES CRAIG reunite one last time to bring everyone's favorite assassin undergrads into a new era, but old habits die hard, and old grudges die even harder. Festering rivalries come to a head, dark secrets are revealed, and sins must be atoned for-and few have as many sins as the students of Kings Dominion. Can the latchkey kids of Generation X find a place to belong in a world that doesn't understand them, or will they drift too far into an unknown future and watch themselves fade away? Collects DEADLY CLASS #45-56

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 49.99

KING SPAWN TP VOL 02

JAN230127

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Thomas Nachlik, FCO Plascencia (A / CA) Javi Fernandez

Spawn returns to where his journey began: New York City. This is where the God Throne, the Dead Zones, and the prophecy of King Spawn all collide. Will Spawn take the crown, or will he doom the world instead? Collects KING SPAWN #7-12

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 16.99

LASTMAN TP VOL 02

JAN230129

(W) Michael Sanlaville, Bastien Vives (A / CA) Michael Sanlaville, Bastien Vives

Against all odds, Adrian Velba has won the Valley of the Kings tournament…but he's been betrayed by his partner, Richard Aldana! Now the hunt is on, but as Adrian and his mother Marianne travel through the Rift into unknown lands to find Richard, they'll soon discover that nothing is as they expected.This and more in the second thrilling installment of the LASTMAN series from the powerhouse team of BALAK, MICHA L SANLAVILLE & BASTIEN VIVÈS! Perfect for readers of INVINCIBLE and ULTRAMEGA!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SPAWN ORIGINS HC VOL 12

JAN230131

(W) Todd McFarlane, Brian Holguin, David Hine (A) Angel Medina, Nat Jones (A / CA) Philip Tan

The Redeemer rushes to Nyx's side to protect her from a spurned Spawn's revenge, but as the truth unfolds, things may not be exactly what they seem. Spawn, Nyx, and the Redeemer have all been playing right into Mammon's hands. Collects SPAWN #139-151

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 39.99