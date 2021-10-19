The X-Man, Nature Girl, Gets A New Bad-Ass Look

Nature Girl has starred in the new X-Men: Green storyline as part of the X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic by Gerry Duggan and Emilio Laiso. And seems to be going quite the transformation into an eco-terrorist. Which also includes a whole new look. Losing her hair for a more… natural look.

The new look Nature Girl has more of a Hera-nature about her, with the bald, dark head and the adjacent deer horns, sticking out at right angles.

Not that she is invulnerable. But hr new murderous attitude makes her more of a threat. Lin Li, originally created by Jason Latour and Mahmud Asrar, first appeared in Wolverine and the X-Men #1 in 2014, as a member of the Jean Grey School for Higher Learning. On her first day, she was given a tour of the school by Eye-Boy, before taking the mutant name of Nature Girl.

When Kitty Pryde relocated the X-Men to Central Park and the school was renamed to the Xavier Institute for Mutant Education and Outreach, Lin Li decided to join Jubilee's Generation X team, including babysitting duties with Eye-Boy. In the Age Of X-Man reality, she was a member of the main X-Men team, with considerably larger antlers, but reverted for the subsequent Age of Krakoa. She seems to have maintained her more rage-like attitude, however.

I mean, if you were looking for a new bog bad, a mutant villain with a point, this would not be the worst place to start… might a new name be coming along to accompany the new look?

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #8

Written by Gerry Duggan, drawn by Emilio Laiso, coloured by Rachelle Rosenberg, lettered by Joe Sabino

What is Sauron doing in this story!? Plus, Nature Girl enters the next phase in her evolution. Find out in part 4 of "X-Men: Green"!