Comics Stores To Receive Free Copies Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Guide

For June, Marvel Comics is going to be having the Hellfire Gala event run through its Krakoan X-Men comic books, a big celebration even for the island that will see the new X-Men members voted on – including by the reading public. And as Emma Frost and Jumbo Carnation have already planned, it will be just the occasion to dress up and get a frock.

Russell Dauterman told EW about his Hellfire Gala designs, "My general thought was that the Gala aesthetic should be high-fashion X-Men costumes (mutant clothes), not high-fashion human clothes. So I looked at a lot of fashion reference, but tried to think, 'What would the X-costume version of this be?' The looks reference and take inspiration from couture by Alexander McQueen, Iris van Herpen, Balmain, Moschino, Givenchy, Versace, Gaultier, Gucci, and more. I also drew from the characters' past costumes."

And while that all looks rather pricey – and Rachel Summers looks rather insane – Marvel Comics will be sending out bundles of the Hellfire Gala Guide free to comic book stores as a promotion for June 2021's X-Men titles. Comic book stores will get different amounts of bundles depending on how many comics they usually order from Marvel, but every store will get at least one bundle of 25 and stores can also purchase extra bundles for a nominal sum. The bundles should be in store in April, handily in time for June's FOC ordering date.

Marvel often create free collected preview booklets, sent out to stores, to encourage customers to order more copies, and they can often be quite revealing. This promised to be rather X-Men focused. The only remaining question, is what you will wear to read the Hellfire Gala comics out in June? Seriously, they've all made an effort, you really should as well.