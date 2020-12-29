The Big Summer 2021 X-Men Event – With The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)

It's the Hellfire Gala time. Bleeding Cool is getting the word that there's a bit of an X-Men event coming in the summer of 2021. I don't think we will see anything on the immense scale of X Of Swords, but it is something that a) will be pertinent to the times, b) something we'll all be sick of at that point or c) maybe both.

There are spoilers here, because the gossip may also reveal upcoming potential storylines, so stop here if you want to avoid such teases. But it involves recent mention of the Hellfire Gala.

In Marauders #7, Emma Frost tells Callisto that Jumbo Carnation has suggested they have a Hellfire Gala, whatever that would be.

In Marauders #9, the human secret services' X-Desk notes that Emma Frost has now registered the domain for HellfireGala.com.

Hank McCoy, the Beast, also asks in a memo what he has been invited to and makes plans not to attend.

Earlier in the month, Jonathan Hickman stated "Yes, we're doing the X-Corp book. Everyone is very excited about it. We actually locked down both the interior and cover artist this week. I can't remember which month it's actually going to debut because the company has some funky scheduling coming up and we're shifting things around, but there will be a formal announcement with the creative team and roster and all that soon. The Moira book is a more complicated answer that I'll get into below." He doesn't. He only adds "So, have plans changed? Yes, absolutely. But that's a conversation we can have after the Hellfire Gala."

Well, Bleeding Cool has a better idea of what the Hellfire Gala will be used for – the election results. With the resignation of Jean Grey and Scott Summers from the Quiet Council, there are two spots to be filled, and it appears that Krakoa is going to experiment with democracy to fill them. We will get an election campaign leading up to a summer vote, with the results of the new mutant leaders of Krakoa announced in time for the Hellfire Gala. What could go wrong?

What if Omega Red gets the seat and brings vampire influence into Krakoa? What if they elect Dazzler, will this begin her move towards becoming President of the United States? Who would you vote for? And what will the Krakoan election have to say about the recent election that the USA has gone through and the prospect of elections to come?