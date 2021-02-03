X-Men Vote Polls Are Closed – Results At Hellfire Gala In June

Back in January, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Marvel Comics were going to let its readers vote for a member of the new X-Men team. And also that we had a candidate list.

Last year, Bleeding Cool mentioned that democracy was coming to Krakoa. As part of the current X-Men plot, citizens of the mutant island of Krakoa will vote for the next members of the X-Men. But in the real world, that would include Marvel readers voting for the final X-Men team member. The winning vote, as voted on by the public in real life, will become one of the members of the X-Men team that the population of Krakoa vote for.

And, as the comics promised, the vote has now closed and the results will be announced at the Hellfire Gala which will now, presumably, be a mini-X-Men event for June 2021.

Jonathan Hickman has been portrayed as someone who does a lot of planning, with meticulous detail, as showrunner of the X-Men comics. An election for members of the X-Men will add a random element that the audience will believe and may fight against such preconceptions.

Leah Williams, writer of X-Factor, revealed the behind-the-scenes discussion and the reality of entering this random element into the series. "100% real–every option on the #XMenVote came as an x-writer group decision/discussion, and each candidate means a writer is gonna have to switch up some plans no matter what. It's all genuinely going to be tailored to whoever wins, which is a creative choice the x-writers made."

Here are those candidates. And while Polaris is still the clear favourite vote, that's a lot of time for a bunch of ballot dumps to arrive by Krakoan gate from the Shi'Ar Empire for Cannonball.

Banshee

Polaris

Forge

Boom-Boom

Tempo

Cannonball

Sunspot

Strong Guy

Marrow

Armor