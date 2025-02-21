Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, comicspro

ComicsPRO: Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Sixth Printing

DC Comics General Manager and SVP Anne Leung DePies announced at ComicsPRO that Absolute Batman #1 will be getting a sixth printing.

Article Summary DC Comics reveals sixth printing for Absolute Batman #1 at ComicsPRO.

Anne Leung DePies playfully announces new printing at retailer summit.

Absolute Batman series sells over 2.5 million units across fifteen issues.

Iconic duo Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta redefine Batman’s legend.

It was announced by DC Comics General Manager and Senior Vice President Anne Leung DePies during her Keynote speech at ComicsPRO, the comic book retailer summit being held at Glendale, California, that Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be getting a sixth printing. Although she pretended she announced it by accident…

She said, "We just announced the sixth printing of Absolute Batman number one… sorry, Nancy? Did we announce it? I guess I just did… and you probably thought I wasn't gonna make any announcements. Truth be told, I don't get the fun ones… I'm coming back all the time now. With only fifteen issues published, the Absolute line has sold over 2.5 million units. We're not even close to being done."

That would be Nancy Spears, VP, Sales & Marketing at DC Comics, there. Of course, the biggest announcement from DC Comics for the weekend would only happen after Anne Leung DePies had left the stage… The very existence of the Absolute line was first broken by Bleeding Cool, we we have scooped many other Absolute creative team and content announcements. This sixth printing was announced at ComicsPRO, but I don't think anyone else has announced it yet. Thanks Anne!

Catch up with all our ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Sixth Printing

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!