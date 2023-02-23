ComicsPRO: Marvel Comics Announce Contest Of Chaos Titling the news "Absolute Chaos Corrupts Absolutely", Marvel Comics' EIC C.B. Cebulski has just announced Contest Of Chaos, at ComicsPRO.

Titling the news "Absolute Chaos Corrupts Absolutely", Marvel Comics' EIC C.B. Cebulski has just announced a new comic book event alongside their Summer Of Symbiotes promotion at Marvel Comics this summer, Contest Of Chaos, saying that it is "an upcoming Marvel Comics saga that challenges your favorite heroes to embrace their inner chaos" and they have a handy cover from Bryan Hitch, saying "Witness the corruption of absolute chaos in CONTEST OF CHAOS, arriving in Summer 2023!"

Referencing the classic seventis series Contest Of Champions, the series appears to pit Venom, Deadpool, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Storm, Scarlet Witch, Human Torch, Captain America (both of them), Ghost Rider, Thor, Moon Knight, Spider-Gwen and Iron Man against each other. More when Marvel talk about it. And more from ComicsPRO right here. And here's Bryan Hitch's inks for the cover…

The ComicsPRO Comic Industry Conference takes place in the first quarter of each year and is meant to be a chance for all store-front comic retailers (members and non-members) to meet with comic publishers and distributors and other pop culture wholesalers.