Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: comicspro, ec comics

ComicsPRO: Oni Expands EC, With Catacomb Of Torment & Cruel Universe 2

ComicsPRO breaking news... Oni Expands EC Comics in 2025 with Blood Type, Catacomb Of Torment and Cruel Universe II

Article Summary Oni Press reveals new EC Comics line at ComicsPRO Summit 2025.

Blood Type #1 launches, continuing Ada's vampire adventures.

New horror anthology, Catacomb of Torment, replaces Epitaphs.

Cruel Universe 2 returns for a 12-issue sci-fi maxi-series.

At today's ComicsPRO Summit, Oni Press was touting the success of their new line of EC Comics that debuted last year with Epitaphs from the Abyss and Cruel Universe, which they say is likely "the best-selling Oni single issue program of all time."

As announced yesterday that line will be expanding in June with Blood Type #1 by writer Corinna Bechko and artist Andrea Sorrentino that will continue the horrific adventures of Ada, the immortal vampire that first appeared in Epitaphs from the Abyss #3:

WHEN YOU'RE A VAMPIRE, EVERYBODY SUCKS . . . SOONER OR LATER! Meet Ada, an immortal vampire whose misdeeds have landed her on the doorstep of an idyllic Caribbean resort. . . . An island paradise teeming with wealthy tourists and superstitious locals—an ample food supply for the thirsty vamp looking to get away from it all! But as Ada stalks the boundaries of her new hunting ground, she'll soon become embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse by moonlight . . . as an older, wiser, and entirely different kind of predator reveals its own carnal hunger for greed and power. Who will survive when a brand-new kind of BLOOD TYPE declares war on a cunning bloodsucker with nothing left to lose . . . and what will be left of them?!

The series will feature covers by Miguel Mercado, Andrea Sorrentino, and other to be revealed. But Oni is ending their presentation with a tease of two new EC series that will soon join Blood Type in the summer of 2025.

First, Catacomb of Torment – a new horror anthology replacing Epitaphs from the Abyss at the conclusion of its planned 12-issue run. This new series will feature a new horror host, The Tormentor, and a proper monthly ongoing series.

Second, Cruel Universe 2 – an 12-issue maxi-series expanding the hit Oni science-fiction series for a new second season, also beginning this summer. Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion. and this year, it's in Glendale, California. and I am not…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!