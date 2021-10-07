ComiXology Drop Pre-Ordered Digital Comics from Website
Comments
It has been noted that ComiXology no longer seems to be listed comic books ahead of publication. Something which used to be common practice and for some allowed them to work out what was being published, by whom and when with efficiency and ease. But of late, that facility seems to have disappeared altogether, leaving customers confused. Well, this is all part of the big change coming to the digital comics publisher, which will see the end of the webstore in favour of the Amazon website instead. A ComiXology spokesman told Bleeding Cool that "ComiXology is sunsetting its webstore this fall in favor of a single digital comics store on Amazon. In preparation for this transition, comiXology is phasing out pre-orders on the current site. Pre-ordering for this Fall and later is available on Amazon, and digital comics purchased there are already readable on both Kindle and ComiXology." And this is how David Steinberger, co-founder and CEO of ComiXology, described what is coming. He talked about what was coming, but was less obvious about what was being taken away and when.
- This fall, we're introducing an upgraded comiXology app along with a new way to shop for digital comics and manga on Amazon.com. Here are some of the changes you can expect:
- Our upgraded comiXology app will feature flexible filtering and sorting, and some fun book navigation features.
- A revamped digital comics shopping experience on Amazon where you'll be able to browse, buy, and borrow books to read on either the comiXology or Kindle app. You can visit the new shopping experience today as we continue to bring new features online. ComiXology.com will redirect to this new experience when we launch.
- Faster, more reliable downloads on Android and iOS devices. Plus read-while-downloading is new for Android customers. (Yes, we've heard you!)
- Kindle Unlimited and Prime members will be able to borrow from a large library of graphic novels and manga and read on the comiXology app, in select countries.
- ComiXology purchases will be readable on Kindle apps and devices. Soon, you'll also be able to read purchases from comiXology on the Kindle app, giving you more flexibility to decide where and how you read your books.
- If you have questions I didn't cover in this email, visit our FAQ or join our conversation on Twitter.
Indeed, they seem to be having a fun time at New York Comic Con…