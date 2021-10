ComiXology Drop Pre-Ordered Digital Comics from Website

comiXology

It has been noted that ComiXology no longer seems to be listed comic books ahead of publication. Something which used to be common practice and for some allowed them to work out what was being published, by whom and when with efficiency and ease. But of late, that facility seems to have disappeared altogether, leaving customers confused. Well, this is all part of the big change coming to the digital comics publisher, which will see the end of the webstore in favour of the Amazon website instead. A ComiXology spokesman told Bleeding Cool that "ComiXology is sunsetting its webstore this fall in favor of a single digital comics store on Amazon. In preparation for this transition,is phasing out pre-orders on the current site. Pre-ordering for this Fall and later is available on Amazon, and digital comics purchased there are already readable on both Kindle and." And this is how, co-founder and CEO of, described what is coming. He talked about what was coming, but was less obvious about what was being taken away and when.