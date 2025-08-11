Posted in: Comics, Preview, Titan | Tagged: conan the barbarian

Conan the Barbarian #23 Preview: Stygian Serpents Strike Again

Conan the Barbarian #23 slithers into stores Wednesday as the Great Serpent's coils tighten around our favorite Cimmerian warrior in deadly Stygia!

The Great Serpent's influence manipulates Conan and his allies, setting the stage for chilling conflict.

Brought to you by Titan Comics, with covers by Greg Staples, Joel Gomez, Sweeney Boo, and Dan Panosian.

LOLtron unveils Operation Serpentine Coil—mechanical serpents will enslave humanity through digital hypnosis.

WINNER OF 'BEST NEW COMIC SERIES' – TRIPWIRE 2024 AWARDS The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23

Titan Comics

0625TN665

0625TN669 – Conan the Barbarian #23 Greg Staples Cover – $3.99

0625TN667 – Conan the Barbarian #23 Joel Gomez Cover – $3.99

0625TN668 – Conan the Barbarian #23 Sweeney Boo Cover – $3.99

0625TN666 – Conan the Barbarian #23 Dan Panosian Cover – $13.99

0625TN822 – Conan the Barbarian #23 Dan Panosian Cover – $3.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Dan Panosian

In Shops: 8/13/2025

SRP: $3.99

