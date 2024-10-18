Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter

Confirmed: Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp & Javier Rodriguez

Bleeding Cool's reported that Deniz Camp would be writing Absolute Martian Manhunter. Now we know its drawn by Javier Rodriguez.

Article Summary Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez confirmed for Absolute Martian Manhunter, debuting March 2025.

Absolute Universe teases radical takes on iconic DC heroes, like Batman and Superman.

One Flash, Wally West, leads in Absolute Universe with no Speed Force.

Absolute Green Lantern explores horror genre with a mysterious power source.

At the Absolute Universe panel at New York Comic Con, lots of Absolute nuggets have spilled from the stage. Including confirmation of Bleeding Cool's report back in July that Deniz Camp would be writing Absolute Martian Manhunter. And telling us that it will be drawn by Javier Rodriguez and be out in March 2025. I think that makes a full line on a bingo card, right? It turns out that that Absoolute Universe Martians aren't actually from Mars, its all about being an outsider and having a different take on the world.

What else? Well Absolute Batmobile will look like this, and appear for the first time in Absolute Batman #2… and yes there are ashcan copies pf the comic around New York Comic Con, Anyone fancy picking one up for us?

Wonder Woman would have had an axe but Absolute Batman beat them to it. Absolute Superman is a tragedy about the loss of culture, with Kryptionian culture as an allegory, and Jason Aaron is in for telling this story over a long haul.There is only one Flash, and it's Wally West, and possibly no Speed Force.

Absolute Green Lantern #1 will be a horror comic and the Green Lantern power is a mystery, even to its wielder…

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. Then that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter. Which they have finally confirmed.

Since then, Bleeding Cool also scooped how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!