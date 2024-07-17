Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, absolute universe, Absolute Wonder Woman, DC All-In

Darkseid Will Divide Absolute And Classic DC Universes For DC All-In

The promo image for DC All-In, showing off the two narratives including the Absolute Universe, and Darkseid as the central threat to both.

Article Summary DC All-In introduces Absolute and Classic DC Universes with Darkseid looming as a threat to both.

Absolute Universe features revamped heroes like a bulkier Batman and a sword-wielding Wonder Woman.

Industry talents like Scott Snyder, Jason Aaron, and Kelly Thompson helm the Absolute narrative.

Both DC narratives promise fresh entry points for fans as part of the expansive DC All-In event.

We teased it with a couple of previous bits. And now here it is, the Daniel Sampere promo image for the first time for DC All-In, demonstrating the two narratives that will split the DC Comics publishing program going forward.

On the right is the classic DC Universe, with Superman, Batman, Martian Manhunter, Flash, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Zatanna, Starfire and Booster Gold. Might we expect ongoing series for all of them? But then on the left…

Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Batman. A bigger, brawnier, bulkier Batman. An Absolute Superman, grey suit, no red trunks, a new chest logo somewhere between the classic and the movie, and floppy hair. And Absolute Wonder Woman, shorter, with a massive sword and tattoos.

And a divided narrative, Classic DCU and Absolute Universe, with Darkseid as the great divider, the threat to both and, presumably, what they will have to deal with in both worlds…

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. I scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has run how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. And later today, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson will tell all…

