DC All-In & Absolute Universe Details, Creators & Comics Confirmed

We have DC All-In and Absolute Universe Details, Creators and Comics confirmed for October 2024 from DC Comics.. how did I do?

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. Now, courtesy of all manner of leaks, this has all been confirmed.

We will have a DC All In Special #1 one-shot by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, and Wes Craig,

We will have Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman.

There are also new creative teams for Action Comics, Detective Comics, Titans, Batman and Robin, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, and Catwoman. And jumping on points across the board.

"This fall, DC goes ALL IN with its biggest publishing initiative in years: presenting two distinct narratives that form one colossal story, starting a dynamic and explosive new epic for the world's greatest superheroes!" "It all starts in October with the DC All In Special #1 one-shot by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, and Wes Craig, where readers will learn the unique circumstances behind the dawn of a new world—the Absolute Universe—and witness a shocking vision of the future of the core DC Universe!"

"Starting in October, thrilling new creative teams join Action Comics, Detective Comics, Titans, Batman and Robin, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, and Catwoman. Continuing hit series such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, and Poison Ivy charge ahead with fresh story arcs. Every series in October provides a fresh entry point without reboots or retcons, and throughout the remainder of 2024 and beyond, multiple series will debut in the DC Universe as part of All-In – ones both unexpected and long-demanded by fans."

The Absolute Universe begin with Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman; each ongoing series presents these iconic heroes in a striking, re-imagined context. The Absolute Universe will continue to grow, with more new series and unexpected creative teams to be revealed in the coming months! "It's been awesome to wort with Scott, Daniel, and We on this epic one-shot that shapes the future of the DC Universe," Williamson says. "Personally, it's been exciting, as this bookends the story that started with Death of the Justice League two years ago and begins a brand new chapter for the DC Universe! We've used this moment to create a massive story engine for DC's talented creators to take the ball and run with." "ALL IN is designed as a line-wide jumping-on point' says Snyder, returning to DC for the first time in four years to join the initiative. "Every book will start a new epic story over the course of the fall: all the books in the main DC Universe, and a whole new line of daring reinventions called the Absolute Universe. DC will have every kind of superhero story you could want: blockbuster, wild, personal, daring, everything, all of it connected by a mega-story that starts in DC All In Special #1."

I previously scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has run how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In.

Today we got to see more of Absolute Batman, Absloute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC All-In. And later today, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson will tell all…

Use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story.

