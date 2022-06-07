Connor Hawke, An Asexual Superhero For DC Comics, Today

In recent years, DC Comics has slowly introduced or revealed queer characters among their number. From the likes of Obsidian, Extrano, Pied Piper, Negative Man, Danny The Street, Coagula, Tim Drake Robin, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, John Constantine, Catwoman, Wonder Woman and Alan Scott Green Lantern, as well, as new characters in recent years such as Jonathan Kent Superman, Yara Flor Wonder Woman, Alisia Yeoh, Victoria October, Bia, Nubia, Apollo, Midnighter, Maggie Sawyer, Batwoman, Ghost-Maker, Sir Ystin The Shining Knight, and more. And with DC Pride 2022, published today and also made available free to subscribers to DC Universe Infinite app, something for Connor Hawke to tell his mother.

Though Damian Wayne does indeed have a point in this regard, given the nature of his relationship with Talia Al Ghul. And them both trying to kill each other every now and then. Sometimes succeeding.

Connor Hawke, the second Green Arrow, was created by Kelley Puckett and Jim Aparo. Currently the eldest son of Oliver Queen, the original Green Arrow, and his former girlfriend Sandra "Moonday" Hawke, he first appeared in Green Arrow #0 in 1994. The character was removed from the comics to make Oliver Queen seem younger again, but returned in 2021 as part of Infinite Frontier and the League Of Lazarus storyline in Robin. It was revealed by a DC PR-placed article in Them that he would be defined as asexual in DC Pride, and today that happens, courtesy of an asexual creative team Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, and Frank Cvetkovic with Brandt saying "it was that extra little bit of help, having the entire team be asexual. It really felt like it was a personal story for all of us on some level."

This may confuse those who know the Arroweverse version of characters, which has had Connor Hawke be the pseudonym of John Diggle's son played by Joseph David-Jones. While William Clayton, Oliver Quinn's hidden son played by Jack Moore and as a future adult Arrow played by Ben Lewis. But then continuity never did come easy…

DC PRIDE 2022 #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A PHIL JIMENEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Phil Jimenez

Written by Devin Grayson, Stephanie Williams, Travis G. Moore, Alyssa Wong, and others Art by Nick Robles, Brittney Williams, Evan Cagle, W. Scott Forbes, and others DC's 2022 celebration kicks off with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever before! This anthology features 13 all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan-favorites new and old including Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and more! This special also includes: A Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen! An introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project! Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more!

Retail: $9.99 FOC Date: 5/8/2022