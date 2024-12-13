Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Conquest 2099

Conquest 2099 #5 Preview: Death Spiders? Call Pest Control

In Conquest 2099 #5, Spider-Man and Logan face off against the Death Spider Fleet, while Silver Surfer races to stop Dracula's nefarious plan. Plus, Madame Web 2099 makes her debut!

ATTACK OF THE DEATH SPIDERS! SPIDER-MAN, LOGAN and the galaxy's heroes vs. the DEATH SPIDER FLEET! Dracula stands to commit a crime worse than his homeworld's slaughter. Only SILVER SURFER can stop him! Featuring the first appearance of MADAME WEB 2099!

Conquest 2099 #5

by Steve Orlando & José Luis, cover by Leinil Yu

ATTACK OF THE DEATH SPIDERS! SPIDER-MAN, LOGAN and the galaxy's heroes vs. the DEATH SPIDER FLEET! Dracula stands to commit a crime worse than his homeworld's slaughter. Only SILVER SURFER can stop him! Featuring the first appearance of MADAME WEB 2099!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 18, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620953800511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620953800521 – CONQUEST 2099 #5 KEN LASHLEY FRAME VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620953800531 – CONQUEST 2099 #5 PETE WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

