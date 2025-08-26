Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Corin Howell, lilith

Corin Howell's Lilith Returns From Vault Comics In 2026

Corin Howell’s sapphic horror comic book series, Lilith, will return as an ongoing series from Vault Comics in 2026.

Penny, Lilith, Michael, and Benny launch a sexy calendar fundraiser after a monster attack on the bookstore.

Lilith and Penelope grow closer, but secrets and sinister figures from Lilith’s past threaten their bond.

Lilith Volume 1 trade paperback hits stores in October; more arc details to be revealed soon.

"In the forthcoming second arc of the Lilith series, Penny's bookstore is still a mess after the monster attack. Much to Lilith's dismay, Michael proposes a great idea. Why not make a sexy calendar to raise funds to pay for the shop repairs? As Lilith, Michael, Penny, and Benny get to work, the four grow even closer. Lilith and Penny start making good progress on translating the book that could help get Lilith home. But what will Penelope think if she learns Lilith's true motive—and true nature? Seems like Lilith is bound to find out when a sinister and sexy pair from her past emerges at a burlesque show.

"Familiar faces reappear in Lilith's life," said Howell of the phase in Lilith's story, "but the reunion isn't so welcomed. Now Lilith has to caution herself around some old rivals, new monsters, and some current financial issues, all while navigating this new thing with Penelope called… "feelings"? Oh, and Ben has a night job that's right up Michael's alley."

"Lilith, created by Howell, began as a genuine social media phenomenon. Howell's Lilith illustrations have garnered millions of likes on Howell's social platforms, making Lilith one of the most popular original illustrated characters on social media. Then in 2024, Howell & Vault partnered to publish a Lilithcomic book series that became an immediate critical darling and commercial hit with multiple sell outs and new printings.

"Lilith is an immortal who's been banished from her home, a dimensional plane suspiciously similar to mankind's idea of hell. She's been posing as a model on Earth while secretly preying on humans. That is, until she runs into Penelope, a sweet bookstore owner with a tome that might hold the secret to returning Lilith to her home dimension.

More details about the next arc of Lilith will be revealed soon, and fans can expect to see Lilith's triumphant return to store shelves in 2026. In the meantime, readers can purchase the Lilith Volume 1 trade paperback at comic and book stores everywhere this October. "

