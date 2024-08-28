Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: mad cave, Missing On The Moon

Cory Crater and Damian Couceiro are Missing On The Moon from Mad Cave

Cory Crater and Damian Couceiro have a new series coming from Mad Cave Studios in December, Missing On The Moon.

Writer Cory Crater of The Codex and artist Damian Couceiro of Sons of Anarchy, Planet of The Apes, and TMNT, have a new series coming from Mad Cave Studios in December, Missing On The Moon, your next neon-noir obsession and the latest sci-fi series from Mad Cave Studios!

"Missing on the Moon is a short series jam-packed with so many ideas that it was borderline impossible to give an elevator pitch for," said Cory Crater. "That's why we're grateful to Mad Cave for giving us the green light and allowing us creative liberty with absolutely no holds barred. Damian and I put our all into this, and with such a stellar team behind us, we were able to create a story that aims high, is authentic, and is free of compromise."

MISSING ON THE MOON #1

Writer: Cory Crater – Artist: Damian Couceiro

Colorist: Patricio Delpeche – Letterer: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover Artist: Damian Couceiro & Dee Cunniffe

Cover Artist: Rye Hickman

Release Date: December 18th, 2024

Synopsis: The year is 1997, and crime on the Moon runs rampant…and in the Lunar colony of Buzztown, a billionaire's daughter has just gone missing. Washed-up private investigator Daniel Schwinn is tasked with finding the missing child, but in the process discovers a dark conspiracy stemming back decades… Schwinn will have to navigate a world of undead drug addicts, mechanized robocops, and blue-skinned Soviets known as Darksiders to discover the truth. In doing so, he'll have to confront his own allegiances, and try to atone for past mistakes since resurfaced.

Cory Crater is a screenwriter who self-published his first graphic novel, The Codex, on Kickstarter in 2023. Missing on the Moon is his traditional comic publishing debut. Damian Couceiro is an Argentinian comic book artist who worked for Boom Studios, Turtles titles from IE Publishing, as well as Iron Fist, X-Force and Old Man Logan for Marvel, co-created the series Cluster, and Beyond The Breach.

