Cory Walker's Kickfight – Another Comic In Solid Blood #17 Universe

Today sees the publication of Solid Blood #17, a comic book that you first read about on Bleeding Cool—purporting to be a comic book object from a parallel universe, Robert Kirkman, Skybound and Image distributed this book as a surprise to comic book stores this week.

Solid Blood #17 is full of interesting details that demonstrate what a different world this is. The Walking Dead was cancelled after a year – and so Michonne became a character in this, Swordmaster. Robert Kirkman is not an Image Comics partner, but Rob Liefeld is. Donny Cates is an Image Comics marketing man. Skybound Entertainment does not exist. Invincible also does not exist – and instead, Cory Walker has a very different comic book he is working on instead, called Kickfight. And we get a house ad for that series.

Also, Image Comics is not in Portland, Oregon anymore, rather that it is based in Berkeley, California, which is where Image Comics used to be based over a decade ago.

Here are the current Image Comics credits:

And here are the credits in Solid Blood #17. Without The Walking Dead, Image Comics is a smaller publisher it seems, Ron Liefeld is still a partner as CCO, Donny Cates has Kat Salazar's job, and there are others with different Image Comics office jobs. Writer/co-creator of The Beef, Tyler Shainline, and former print manager at Skybound/Image Comics, literary agent and former accounts manager Thao Le, former Image Comics accounting assistant Rosemary Cao, former Image production assistant Drew Gill, colourist Brett Evans, Salesforce designer and former Image production manager Jonathan Chan, who in this universe never left.

Will we get the Solid Blood #18 teased? Or the anniversary Solid Blood #25 we get an advance glimpse of? Or maybe Solid Blood #1-16? Not any time soon… but it's a lot of fun for comic book people.

