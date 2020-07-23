Cosplay Goes Grimm With Zenescope Virtual Cosplay Con This August

In an exclusive announcement at Bleeding Cool, Van Helsing and Robyn Hood publisher Zenescope Entertainment are here to announce Zenescope Virtual Cosplay Con for this August. This event follows their Virtual Beach Con, which saw the publisher leave behind the traditional San Diego Comic-Con route by doing precisely what they've done since they started publishing comics: their own thing. Zenescope is known for creating an interconnected horror and superhero universe with public domain characters, and many of their characters have become cult hits with their readership. On their social media, the indie publisher has shared many photos of readers dressed as characters such as Liesel Van Helsing, Calie Liddle, Robyn Locksley, Sela Mathers, and more. Now, this August, Zenescope invites fans to a cosplay-focused event, which will include a cosplay contest, new collectibles, and exclusive variants that will show characters from their Grimm Universe cosplaying as other pop culture icons.

In an exclusive quote for Bleeding Cool, Zenescope co-founder and the company's VP of Film & Television Ralph Tedesco spoke on the upcoming event:

"Cosplayers have been a staple in Zenescope's brand since we started attending conventions 15 years ago. It's amazing how cosplay has really evolved in such a short period of time. The originality and work that goes into it is sometimes overlooked. But you have those like Jessica Nigri – who we worked with in the past – and others like Ya Ya Han, Joanie Brosas, and dozens more, who are making careers out of it. It's very cool to watch."

Zenescope is known for being a tight-knit, family, and friend owned company. Tedesco founded the publisher with lifelong friend Joe Brusha, who runs it from Horsham, Pennsylvania. The company, which has been building their fictional Grimm Universe for fifteen years, has used their mom and pop shop appeal to foster strong relationships with fans and the cosplay community while also expanding into deals with Titmouse Studios, SyFy, and more. As the company grows, it's great to see them embrace the dedicated readers who have supported them since the days of Raven Gregory's Wonderland trilogy.

Zenescope Virtual Cosplay Convention will go live from Thursday, August 20th to Saturday, August 22nd.