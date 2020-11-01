Could Spawn #312 Listing All Creators Find Room For One More?

This cover of Spawn #312 lists all of the comic book creators who have worked on Spawn #312. Well, most of them. No mention of Neil Gaiman after that court case. But it's fairly comprehensive.

And there was a variant for Spawn #312 for Local Comic Shop Day 2020 that lists all the participating comic book stores.

About SPAWN #312 (Diamond Code SEP209162)—

This LCSD 2020 SPAWN #312 cover will be a variant of Todd McFarlane's cover for the issue—only instead of listing out the names of those who've contributed to SPAWN over the years, this LCSD 2020 cover will wraparound and feature the names of retailers who are registered for the 2020 Local Comic Shop Day festivities! (For retailers who haven't registered yet, there's still time! Pop over to comicspro.com/lcsd2020 and register before 5pm PDT on Sunday, November 1 and you'll be added to the cover!)

The cover is a homage variant based on the Marcos Martin cover to Amazing Spider-Man #700.

Dan Slott tweeted out a plea, "is there time to add "after Martin" on the cover? This is based off of an iconic Marcos Martin Spider-Man cover. In the past, when Marvel has done homages of your covers, they've included "after McFarlane" under the artists' signatures." Although it may also be worth pointing out that the original Spider-Man cover did not have an artist signature and neither does the Spawn cover, whether never made by Martin or removed by Marvel. One might expect a credit on the inside page, however…

SPAWN #312

Published: November 25, 2020

Diamond ID: SEP200226

Age Rating: T

Imprint: Todd McFarlane Productions

$2.99

"CULT OF OMEGA," Part Two of Three Spawn needs help and the only hero who can be of use is another SPAWN. In this case that is the JIM DOWNING Spawn. The man who once wore the same symbiote costume as Al Simmons himself! Together they invade an island that is home to the newest threat to humanity… the villainous OMEGA SPAWN.TODD McFARLANE and CARLO BARBERI continue their twisted tale of SPAWN vs. OMEGA SPAWN!

WRITER Todd McFarlane

ARTIST Carlo Barberi

COVER A Francesco Mattina

COVER B Todd McFarlane

COVER C Carlo Barbieri