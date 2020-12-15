CoupleofKooks Draws New Critical Role Comic, The Tales of Exandria

Dark Horse Comics has published several comic books based on and created by it with the talent behind the Critical Role web series, featuring voiceover artists playing Dungeons & Dragons. Such as the new Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria by Darcy Van Poelgeest (Littlebird), Critical Role fan artist CoupleofKooks, and covers by Helen Mask with creative consultation by Critical Role cast member Matthew Mercer. The first series of The Tales of Exandria focuses on Leylas Kryn, who those familiar with the Mighty Nein campaign may recognize as the Bright Queen.

Focused on side characters and stories, the first series in this line of bimonthly comics focuses on Leylas Kryn, the Bright Queen of the Kryn Dynasty. Leylas has spent multiple lives in her pursuit to assemble the Luxon. With her eternal lover Quana at her side, she will stop at nothing to use its power to bring a Golden Age to the people under her rule. When what seems to be the final piece of the Luxon appears nearby, Leylas sends Quana to collect it…with consequences that may threaten the entire Kryn Dynasty!

Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria #1 (of 4) will be published on the 17th of March, 2021.

Dark Horse Comics, founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson in Milwaukie, Oregon, is the publisher of the likes of Hellboy, The American, The Mask, Trekker, Black Cross, Frank Miller's Sin City, Groo, Concrete, Resident Alien, and much more. They also established a reputation for publishing licensed works such as Alien, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Conan, and Star Wars – until Boom and Marvel nicked them all. Critical Role is all theirs, however.

Critical Role started streaming in March 2015. The series is broadcast on Thursdays at 19:00 PT on the Critical Role Twitch channel, with the video on demand (VOD) being available to Twitch subscribers immediately after the broadcast. On the Monday following the live stream, the VODs are made available for the public on their website and uploaded to their YouTube channel.

The cast owns the intellectual property from the show, and the show also lends its name to the studio owned by the cast; Critical Role Productions. The studio has produced Critical Role and Talks Machina since 2018. Several licensed works based on the show have been released, such as the two official campaign setting guides written by the show's dungeon master, Matthew Mercer.