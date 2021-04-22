Cover Silhouette Mystery in Marvel Comics' Gamma Flight #2

June sees the launch of Gamma Flight #1 written by Al Ewing and Crystal Frasier, and drawn by Lan Medina, featuring Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones, as seen below.

But in Gamma Flight #2, solicited from Marvel Comics in July 2021, it looks like we have someone new on the scene that necessitates a silhouette cover mystery. The kind of mystery that will probably not be revealed until the publication of issue 1 in July. Could this be a New Hulk? A New She-Hulk? A New Leader? A New… Something Else? Marvel is calling this "The Biggest Reveal Of The Summer" which given we've all worked out who Kindred really is, may well prove true.

Here's the solicitation, and the Silhouette Mystery for Guardians Of The Galaxy, also written by Al Ewing thrown in as well. Someone likes silhouettes…

GAMMA FLIGHT #2 (OF 5)

AL EWING & CRYSTAL FRASIER (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE BIGGEST REVEAL OF THE SUMMER!

Who is after Gamma Flight? You've been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK's early days — well, True Believer, we're here to deliver. Come to GAMMA FLIGHT for all the radioactive wonder you've been missing — and the characters you love to hate.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by BRETT BOOTH

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY Phil Jimenez

THE LAST ANNIHILATION STARTS HERE!

The entire galaxy is under attack, the likes of which haven't been seen since Annihilus first waged war. Now, five different planets are simultaneously under threat from a mysterious foe. This is what the new Guardians were built to do. But will it be too much? This summer… the war to end all wars begins. And not everyone's going to come home.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99