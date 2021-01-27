CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Alessandro Vitti was the originally announced artist on Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt's series from Boom Studios, BRZRKR. Then, suddenly, it was Ron Garney. But Vitti was still doing a cover. Now Vitti has been replaced on cover duty as well. I think something pretty bad must have gone down there. But at the series is set to launch of Boom's biggest ever,  Plenty of retailers have been signing up to the retailer cover exclusives. Here are a bunch of them.

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Forbidden Planet UK Exclusive – Skan Srisuwan Variant

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Forbidden Planet UK Exclusive – Skan Srisuwan Variant Set

Also available from JetPack Comics in the US.

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Rod Reis Exclusive Cover limited to 700 copies.

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Rod Reis Exclusive Cover limited to 500 copies.

 

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Christian Ward Exclusive Cover – State Of Comic

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover  Trade Dress Variant is 1,000 print run

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover  Virgin Variant is 500 print run with COA

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover  Virgin Color-Hold Variant is 200 print run with COA

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Razzah Exclusive 616 Motorcycle  Trade Dress Variant. 1,000 print run

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Razzah Exclusive 616 Motorcycle  Virgin Variant is 500 print run with COA

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Razzah Exclusive 616 Motorcycle Virgin Color-Hold Variant is 200 print run with COA

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Diego Galindo Variant – Jolzar Collectibles-  Gun Version

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Diego Galindo Variant – Jolzar Collectibles-  Sword Version

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Sajid Shah Variant – Coming Kingdom Of Canada, 1000 print run.

CoverWatch: 28 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

JayB Anceleto Variant

CoverWatch: 28 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

JayB Anceleto Virgin Variant

CoverWatch: 28 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

And a few of the higher ratio variant covers have now been revealed as well. Here's everything from Boom direct from Boom – so far.

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

CVR B BROOKS (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves

CVR C GRAMPA FOIL VAR (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves

CVR D BROOKS FOIL VAR (MR)

CoverWatch: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

CVR E BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves

CVR F 1:10 COPY INCV RED BLANK SKETCH CV

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves

CVR G 1:25 COPY INCV BERMEJO (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves

CVR H 1:25 COPY INCV GRAMPA (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves

CVR J 1:50 COPY INCV BROOKS (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves

CVR L 1:100 COPY INCV GRAMPA (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves

CVR M 1:200 COPY INCV MORA (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves
CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

CVR N 1:500 COPY INCV BROOKS (MR)

BRZRKR #1 from Keanu Reeves
CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

CVR O 1:1000 COPY INCV MEYERS (MR)

 

 

