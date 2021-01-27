CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

Alessandro Vitti was the originally announced artist on Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt's series from Boom Studios, BRZRKR. Then, suddenly, it was Ron Garney. But Vitti was still doing a cover. Now Vitti has been replaced on cover duty as well. I think something pretty bad must have gone down there. But at the series is set to launch of Boom's biggest ever, Plenty of retailers have been signing up to the retailer cover exclusives. Here are a bunch of them.

Forbidden Planet UK Exclusive – Skan Srisuwan Variant

Forbidden Planet UK Exclusive – Skan Srisuwan Variant Set

Also available from JetPack Comics in the US.

Rod Reis Exclusive Cover limited to 700 copies.

Rod Reis Exclusive Cover limited to 500 copies.

Christian Ward Exclusive Cover – State Of Comic

Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover Trade Dress Variant is 1,000 print run

Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover Virgin Variant is 500 print run with COA

Razzah Exclusive 616 Bullet Hole Cover Virgin Color-Hold Variant is 200 print run with COA

Razzah Exclusive 616 Motorcycle Trade Dress Variant. 1,000 print run

Razzah Exclusive 616 Motorcycle Virgin Variant is 500 print run with COA

Razzah Exclusive 616 Motorcycle Virgin Color-Hold Variant is 200 print run with COA

Diego Galindo Variant – Jolzar Collectibles- Gun Version

Diego Galindo Variant – Jolzar Collectibles- Sword Version

Sajid Shah Variant – Coming Kingdom Of Canada, 1000 print run.

JayB Anceleto Variant

JayB Anceleto Virgin Variant

And a few of the higher ratio variant covers have now been revealed as well. Here's everything from Boom direct from Boom – so far.

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)

CVR B BROOKS (MR)

CVR C GRAMPA FOIL VAR (MR)

CVR D BROOKS FOIL VAR (MR)

CVR E BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR)

CVR F 1:10 COPY INCV RED BLANK SKETCH CV

CVR G 1:25 COPY INCV BERMEJO (MR)

CVR H 1:25 COPY INCV GRAMPA (MR)

CVR J 1:50 COPY INCV BROOKS (MR)

CVR L 1:100 COPY INCV GRAMPA (MR)

CVR M 1:200 COPY INCV MORA (MR)

CVR N 1:500 COPY INCV BROOKS (MR)

CVR O 1:1000 COPY INCV MEYERS (MR)