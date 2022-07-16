Cradle of Filth #2 Preview Explores Under Huntress Moon

The Cradle of Filth comic continues on August 24th with Cradle of Filth #2, by Justin L. Peniston and Piotr Kowalski. Final order cutoff is this Monday, and Opus has given Bleeding Cool this preview of the comic. And in fact, we understand it's the biggest preview they could give us because the rest of the comic is so naughty. Even the cover features some very naughty female nipples, so we had to use the PreviewsWorld censored version below, though you can click this link here if you want to see the nipples (and we know you do). But while Bleeding Cool, a website owned by Avatar Press, which published that fish demon scene from Neonomicon (back in print btw), may be afraid of nipples, that doesn't mean you need to be. Plus, whatever other debauchery this comic gets up to after the preview ends. We don't even know! It could be way, way worse. There's only one way to find out.

See the solicit below for the main nipple cover by Santi Casas, plus all the covers and preview pages below. And don't forget to place your order by Monday or you may find yourself nippleless come August 24th. Well, you'll still have your own nipples, presumably. But not these. You know what we mean. The comic will cost $6.66.

Side note: the male nipples in the final page are totally cool though. Look, we don't make the rules.

CRADLE OF FILTH #2 CVR A CHRISTENSEN

JUN221758

(W) Justin L. Peniston (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Santi Casas

In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts-this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle Of Filth's musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. Within this hidden vault, we revisit Under Huntress Moon, a hymn to the beauty of the moon, as personified by the celestial huntress Diana.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: $6.66