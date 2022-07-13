Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print

After a very long wait, Avatar Press, the owners of Bleeding Cool, have told us that finally, finally, they have both the Alan Moore and Jacen Burrows collections of the comic book series Neonomicon and its prequel/sequel Providence. is back in print. The two books reincorporate, rework and reappraise the horrorwork of H.P. Lovecraft. As if all his stories have been reframed as part of a wider narrative, with the timeline and themes flipped on their heads. While also taking into account as to how his work has been interpreted by others, a world where the Lovecraft-influenced Stranger Things can send a pop song flying up the charts, is a world in which HP Lovecraft is still an immense force. If he only could make a deal with an Old One, and get him to swap their places… here are the solicitations for both. Described as the Watchmen of horror, Neonomicon and Providence deserve a place on any Alan Moore fan's shelf, and now they are back in print.

ALAN MOORE NEONOMICON TP

stock code – STK448020

item number – JUL110881

(W) Alan Moore (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

The path to Providence begins here! Collecting THE COURTYARD and NEONOMICON, the epic tome has all of the stories that lead into PROVIDENCE! Comic book legend Alan Moore and brilliant artist Jacen Burrows deliver a chilling tale of Lovecraftian horror! Brears and Lamper, two young and cocky FBI agents, investigate a fresh series of ritual murders somehow tied to the final undercover assignment of Aldo Sax -the once golden boy of the Bureau, now a convicted killer and inmate of a maximum security prison. From their interrogation of Sax (where he spoke exclusively in inhuman tongues) to a related drug raid on a seedy rock club rife with arcane symbols and otherworldly lyrics, they suspect that they are on the trail of something awful… but nothing can prepare them for the creeping insanity and unspeakable terrors they will face in the small harbor town of Innsmouth. SRP: $19.99 PROVIDENCE COMPENDIUM TP

stock code – STL186263

item number – APR211449

(W) Alan Moore (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

Finally, the complete Alan Moore masterpiece in one 480 page tome – the PROVIDENCE COMPENDIUM! Providence is Alan Moore's quintessential horror series! In it, he weaves and reinvents the works of H.P. Lovecraft through historical events. It is both a sequel and prequel to Neonomicon. The PROVIDENCE COMPENDIUM is the complete series, all twelve issues by Alan Moore and Jacen Burrows, in one 480 page volume. SRP: $29.99