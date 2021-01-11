Craig Rousseau's Young Hellboy Cover For Forbidden Planet And Jetpack

Forbidden Planet in the UK and Jetpack Comics in New Hampshire, USA share an exclusive variant cover drawn by artist Craig Rousseau for the new Young Hellboy comic book, out from Dark Horse in February.

Mike Mignola, Tom Sniegoski, Craig Rousseau, Clem Robbins, and Dave Stewart will explore an untold chapter of Hellboy's childhood in Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land.

"Awhile back (when you could still do such things) I was at a convention in Boston and ducked out for lunch with Tom Sniegoski," said Mignola. "Years earlier, we co-wrote a more-than-slightly insane novel together, Grim Death And Joe The Electrocuted Criminal, and I brought up the idea of the maybe slightly insane globetrotting adventures of a very young Hellboy. Tom's eyes lit up, as I knew they would. So there was half the battle won, but we would need a special kind of artist to bring Tom's madman energy to the page—and artist Craig Rousseau happens to be that artist. And Craig just happened to be at that same convention, and when I told him the idea his eyes lit up just the way Tom's had. It was almost too easy, and I'm happy to say the results are everything I could have hoped for."

"Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land is another look into our red-skinned paranormal investigator's childhood," said Sniegoski. "The events in the series occur in May of 1947, before the events depicted in Hellboy: The Midnight Circus. Lighter in tone, Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land is an exhilarating adventure that embraces the thrills and chills of the pulp adventure stories of the 1930s. Mysterious islands, vampire queens, dinosaurs, giant ape gods, and a new and exciting addition to the Hellboy universe—Scarlett Santiago: the Sky Devil. I've always been fascinated by the glimpses into Hellboy's childhood that Mike has given us, and to be asked to contribute to these stories, along with Mike, Craig, and Dave, is a dream come true."

"This may sound like a cliché, but as a fan of Hellboy since he arrived in Mike's very first issue, it's been an absolute thrill to work on this project with Mike and Tom and Dave," said artist Craig Rousseau. "Getting to play in this universe with a story so full of over-the-top action, adventure, and fun has been an absolute blast and a career highlight."

Ralph at Jetpack tells Bleeding Cool "Craig and Tom actually met through me. I had organized a store signing, of regional creators, at a shop I use to manage and invited them both. Two decades later they're finally making history,"

YOUNG HELLBOY THE HIDDEN LAND #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC200249

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Matt Smith

Stranded on a strange island after a mishap on their way to a South American dig site, Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm are confronted by all manner of monsters! But even when the stranger who rescues them turns out to be one of Hellboy's heroes, they aren't as safe as they think they are! Join Hellboy creator Mike Mignola as he teams with writer Tom Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, and colorist Dave Stewart to bring you a tale of Hellboy's childhood!In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99