Create and Display Your Own Modern Art with LEGO's Newest Set

LEGO wants master builders to express their own emotions, feelings, and soul into their newest Modern Art set in a very unique way

LEGO has always been a work of art, but they have started to dish out their own works of art with their LEGO Art sets. This line started with picture frames from some iconic franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, and even introduced Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. However, LEGO has now added a dash of modernized artistic nature to their latest release with 805 piece Modern Art set. There are no wrong ways to create something beautiful and abstract art has easily become an interesting and unique way to show just that. This set has no mistakes, just beauty, with the possibility of a way to complete it and fulfill your artistic journey. A random assortment of colorful shapes is loaded into this sense that can even be hung on a wall. Let your artistic elements flow with the scent that is priced at $49.99, with an August 1, 2023 release right here.

Modern Art Has Arrived at LEGO and in Only 805 Pieces

"Explore your creativity with this LEGO® Modern Art (31210) building kit. Make a bespoke piece of modern abstract art by assembling a collection of colorful and differently shaped elements, including rectangles, triangles and circles. There are no wrong ways to create: just experiment and have fun with the limitless possibilities. It's impossible to make a mistake! The accompanying building instructions are not there to tell you what to do, but rather toinspire you with aspirational images and suggestions for your artistic journey."

"LEGO® Art sets offer adult builders a chance to create their own piece of premium wall art while they enjoy an immersive and rewarding building experience. The sets cater for anyone with a passion for music, art or movies. When you are finished, display your creation on your wall using the hanger element. Explore your creativity and artistic side by building your own piece of abstract art with this LEGO® Modern Art (31210) building kit.

Custom piece of art – Assemble the collection of colorful and differently shaped elements, including rectangles, triangles and circles

Build and rebuild – There are limitless possibilities to what you can create with this abstract art building set. Remember, there are no wrong ways to build: just have fun and experiment

Modular frame – LEGO® builders can collect another Modern Art Set and connect their artworks together to produce an even bigger and bolder creation

Create and display – Display this 805-piece LEGO® hobby and craft project for adults on your wall at home using the hanger element

Gift for art lovers – This LEGO® Art set measures over 12.5 in. (32 cm) high and 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide and can be given to artistic people as a birthday present or holiday gift

