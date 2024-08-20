Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: crossed, ebay, garth ennis

Crossed Comics Blow Up On eBay After Movie Announcement

Crossed Comics Blow Up On eBay After Movie Announcement... with one particular item for $15 that will probably sell out fast.

Article Summary Crossed comic book prices soar on eBay after the movie adaptation announcement.

Key Crossed issues hit astonishing prices, like CGC 9.8 #1 for $69 and raw #0 for $50.

Crossed +100 #1 signed by Alan Moore reaches $200 as collectors rush in.

Catch a bargain with a Crossed #1 signed poster set for $15 at Comic Cavalcade.

News about a Crossed movie adaptation announced on the 16th of August had an instant impact on back-issue sales. On the day of the news a copy of Crossed #1 from 2008 CGC 9.8 sold for $69. A raw copy of Crossed #0, which previewed the series, sold for $25. And someone was able to pick up Crossed: Badlands #0-15 for $30. We won't see those days again. Because suddenly we were in the Crossed business. Random issues started selling for randomly high prices.

Crossed +100 #1 collectors set signed by Alan Moore hit $200 all of a sudden, while #9 and #18 suddenly sold for $44 each.

On August 17th, the original raw Crossed #0 now sold for $50. And then $60. A signed 4000 limited cover run CGC 9.2 slabbed copy went for $250. And the raw copy jumped to $68.

On August 18th, an unsigned, standard-cover CGC 9.4 slabbed Crossed #0 sold for $300, and a slabbed 9.8 Crossed #1 sold for $225.

It may be notable that there are hundreds of back issues and variants of Crossed on Avatar Press' direct sales partner Comic Cavalcade website, a number of which are listing for far more on eBay than they would be direct from the publisher. Consider this a tip for those wishing to dive in…

But one of the biggest bargains there may be this promotional signed-by-Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows poster created ahead of the original launch of Crossed as well as a special edition cover of Crossed #1 only available as part of this set. As well as a certificate of authenticity, and all for $15. I don't know how many sets Comic Cavalcade have, but expect them to sell out fast…

Crossed, for those not in the know, is a comic by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows, published by Bleeding Cool's own publisher, Avatar Press, in 2008 and that has featured many creator teams since. Series include Crossed: Family Values, Crossed: Psychopath, Crossed: Badlands, Crossed: Wish You Were Here, Crossed: Dead or Alive, and Crossed +100, with creators including David Lapham, Alan Moore, Si Spurrier, Jamie Delano, and Kieron Gillen. It is set in a world where people are infected and turn into the worst amoral versions of themselves driven by basic desires and cruelty, more like George Romero's Crazies and Joss Whedon's Reavers that the zombie genre of which the series has mostly been placed, and the cast of characters are constantly changing and switching as the whole world is explored

