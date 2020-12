Crossover, Star Wars, Daredevil, King In Black Top Advance Reorders

Crossover, Star Wars: High Republic, Daredevil and King In Black comic books take the top fourteen books in the chart with Eternals in fifteenth place and a strong showing for The Last Witch.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. No idea what happened last week.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 HANS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL #25 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #3 CVR A SHAW $3.99 IMAGE COMICS VENOM #32 BROWN MARVEL VS ALIEN VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 ANANDITO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN MARVEL TALES #1 $7.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SHAW VIRGIN $3.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3) RYAN BROWN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4) ARTGERM VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #3 CVR C BLANK CVR $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #7 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS #1 OKAZAKI VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK PLANET OF SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 BLANCHE KENNY CONCEPT VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS LAST WITCH #1 CVR A MAIN $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT TASKMASTER #3 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #3 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #32 KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS #1 PELLETIER HIDDEN GEM VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS #1 JS CAMPBELL VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS #1 RIBIC DESIGN VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION REBELLION TP VOL 01 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER MAN AND IRON FIST EPIC COLLECTION TP REVENGE $39.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION TP WIDOWS KISS $34.99 MARVEL COMICS ANT-MAN GIANT-MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP MAN IN ANT HILL $34.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION NEW REPUBLIC VOL 02 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS DEFENDERS EPIC COLLECTION TP SIX-FINGERED HAND SAGA $39.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR EPIC COLLECTION TP WAR OF PANTHEONS $34.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR EPIC COLLECTION TP RUNEQUEST $39.99 MARVEL COMICS MACHINE MAN BY KIRBY AND DITKO COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ROSS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: STRANGE DAYS TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION TP ALL IN FAMILY $34.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION TP COMING OF FALCON $39.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION TP BEHOLD VISION $34.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLL TP MAN WITHOUT A COUNTRY $39.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION TP ONCE AN AVENGER $39.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION CLONE WARS TP VOL 01 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION EMPIRE TP VOL 02 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLL TP RETURN OF SINISTER SIX $39.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR EPIC COLLECTION TP KINGDOM LOST $34.99 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION TP TOUCH OF TYPHOID $39.99 MARVEL COMICS SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION TP FREEDOM $34.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION TP UNDER SIEGE $39.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS