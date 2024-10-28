Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: sabrina the teenage witch, salem

Cullen Bunn Writes The Nine Lives Of Salem For Archie Comics

Archie Comics will publish The Nine Lives Of Salem, a one-shot as part of their Chilling Adventures Presents line of books in February 2025.

Archie Comics will publish The Nine Lives Of Salem, a one-shot as part of their Chilling Adventures Presents line of books in February 2025. Subtitled "Curiosity Can't Kill Him…. But Something Else Might" it stars the titular familiar of Sabrina The Teenage Witch in black cat form. Written by horror comics stalwart Cullen Bunn with art by Dan Schoening, Ben Galvan, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli.

THE NINE LIVES OF SALEM

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening, Ben Galvan, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

The Nine Lives of Salem CVR A Main Cover: Dan Schoening

The Nine Lives of Salem CVR B Var Cover: Robert Hack

Salem was once a powerful warlock whose misuse of powers led him to live the rest of his life in servitude, acting as a cat familiar to a family of witches. But even in feline form, he can't escape the sins of his past. And when some familiar faces return seeking revenge, he might just use up all of his nine lives trying to save himself from their wrath. 32 pages

Salem Saberhagen was created by Dan DeCarlo and George Gladir for Archie's Mad House #22 in 1962, as part of the world of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Salem is an American Shorthair cat who lives with Sabrina Spellman, Hilda Spellman and Zelda Spellman in the town of Greendale, next door to Riverdale. Formerly a human warlock, Salem was sentenced by the Witch's Council to spend 100 years as a cat, as punishment for trying to take over the world. After the 1990s Sabrina the Teenage Witch sitcom, Salem's backstory and character underwent several changes. Including that Salem was turned into a cat for jilting Enchantra, the Head Witch, at the altar, reflected in the TV show as imprisoned in the form of a cat for attempting to use his magic to make a mortal love him. Salem often acts as a conscience to Sabrina, questioning her hot-headed or more daring ideas.

