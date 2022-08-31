Cyberpunk 2077 Blackout #4 Preview: Be Careful What You Wish For

Arturo finds himself bleeding out in a parking lot in this preview of Cyberpunk 2077 Blackout #4… and Beta is feeling a little guilty about it. Cyberpunk 2077 Blackout #4 is in stores next week, September 7th, from Dark Horse comics, expanding on the world of the popular video game. Check out the preview below.

CYBERPUNK 2077 BLACKOUT #4

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUL220471

JUL220472 – CYBERPUNK 2077 BLACKOUT #4 (OF 4) CVR B FIUMARA (MR) – $3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Roberto Ricci

To submit to weakness or to defeat it-Arturo finds that giving in might just be the key to breaking the cycle. And if second chances exist-life can be worth choosing.

In Shops: 9/7/2022

SRP: 3.99

