Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #4 Preview: Cyberpsychosis or Coup?

Stepovic must choose between loyalty and ambition in Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #4, as leadership struggles threaten to tear the team apart. Check out the preview.

Article Summary Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #4 hits stores on May 21st, featuring leadership struggles and cyberpsychosis

Stepovic faces a crucial decision: follow Hook or support Mut's plan for a leadership change

The four-issue series explores the impact of cyberpsychosis on even the most innocent individuals

Mut continues to pull Stepovic into his plans to have Hook replaced. Stepovic must decide if he is to follow Hook or try to force a change in leadership. With cyberpsychosis afflicting even the most innocent, Stepovic's decision will go far beyond their next mission. • Four issue series.

Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #4

by Dan Watters & Kieran McKeown & Giada Marchisio, cover by Frank Cvetkovic

Mut continues to pull Stepovic into his plans to have Hook replaced. Stepovic must decide if he is to follow Hook or try to force a change in leadership. With cyberpsychosis afflicting even the most innocent, Stepovic's decision will go far beyond their next mission. • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 21, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801353500411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

