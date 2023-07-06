Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077, dune, hugo, Monstress, Once And Future King, saga, Supergiurl
Cyberpunk 2077, Saga, Supergirl Nominated For Hugo Awards 2023
As well as Dune: Official Movie Graphic Novel, Monstress Vol. 7: Devourer and Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK all up for Hugos too.
The Hugo Award nominees for 2023 for science fiction and fantasy storytelling have been released, including Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, Monstress Vol. 7: Devourer, Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK, Saga, Vol. 10, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
Hugo Best Graphic Story or Comic
- Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams by Bartosz Sztybor, Filipe Andrade, Alessio Fioriniello, Roman Titov, Krzysztof Ostrowski (Dark Horse Books)
- Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel by Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson, Zid (Legendary Comics)
- Monstress Vol. 7: Devourer by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image Comics)
- Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK by Kieron Gillen / Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)
- Saga, Vol. 10 by Brian K. Vaughan, Fiona Staples, Fonografiks (Image Comics)
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopes (DC Comics)
Here are the rest of the nominees, including for She-Hulk Attorney At Law and Black Panthr: Wakanda Forvever based on the Marvel Comics titles.
Hugo Astounding Award for Best New Writer
- Travis Baldtree
- Naseem Jamnia
- Isabel J Kim (finalist in their 2nd year of eligibility)
- Maijia Liu
- Everina Maxwell (finalist in their 2nd year of eligibility)
- Weimu Xin (finalist in their 2nd year of eligibility)
Hugo Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book
- Akata Woman (The Nsibidi Scripts) by Nnedi Okorafor (Viking Books for Young Readers)
- Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
- Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen/Titan Books)
- The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
- In the Serpents Wake by Rachel Hartman (Random House Books for Young Readers)
- Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
Best Fan Artist
- Iain Clark
- Richard Man
- Laya Rose
- Alison Scott
- España Sheriff
- Orion Smith
Best Fan Writer
- Chris M. Barkley
- Bitter Karella
- Arthur Liu
- RiverFlow
- Jason Sanford
- Örjan Westin
Best Fancast
- Coode Street Podcast presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe, produced by Jonathan Strahan
- Hugo, Girl! by Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, Lori Anderson, and Kevin Anderson
- Hugos There by Seth Heasley
- Kalanadi created and presented by Rachel
- Octothorpe by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty
- Worldbuilding for Masochists by Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, Marshall Ryan Maresca
Best Fanzine
- Chinese Academic SF Express by Latssep and Tianluo_Qi
- Galactic Journey by Gideon Marcus, Janice Marcus, Tammi Bozich, Erica Frank, Arel Lucas, and Mark Yon
- Journey Planet by Regina Kanyu Wang, Yen Ooi, Arthur Liu, Jean Martin, Erin Underwood, Steven H Silver, Pádraig Ó Méalóid and their other co-editors
- Nerds of a Feather by Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer, Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, G. Brown
- Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog by Olav Rokne and Amanda Wakaruk
- Zero Gravity Newspaper by RiverFlow and Ling Shizhen
Best Semiprozine
- Escape Pod, co-editors Mur Lafferty & Valerie Valdes; assistant editors Benjamin C. Kinney & Premee Mohamed, host Tina Connolly, producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht
- FIYAH, edited by the entire FIYAH team
- khōréō, edited by team khōréō
- PodCastle, co-editors Shingai Njeri Kagunda and Eleanor R. Wood; assistant hditor Sofia Barker; Host Matt Dovey; audio producers Peter Adrian Behravesh, Devin Martin, and Eric Valdes
- Strange Horizons, edited by the Strange Horizons Editorial Team
- Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; managing editor Monte Lin; nonfiction editor Meg Elison; podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky
Best Professional Artist
- Sija Hong
- Kuri Huang
- Paul Lewin
- Alyssa Winans
- Jian Zhang
- Enzhe Zhao
Best Editor, Long Form
- Ruoxi Chen
- Lindsey Hall
- Lee Harris
- Sarah Peed
- Huan Yan
- Haijun Yao
Best Editor, Short Form
- Scott H. Andrews
- Neil Clarke
- Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki
- Sheree Renée Thomas
- Xu Wang
- Feng Yang
Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form
- Andor: "One Way Out" written by Beau Willimon, Tony Gilroy, and George Lucas, directed by Toby Haynes (Lucasfilm)
- Andor: "Rix Road" written by Tony Gilroy and George Lucas, directed by Benjamin Caron (Lucasfilm)
- The Expanse: "Babylon's Ashes" written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Alcon Entertainment)
- For All Mankind: "Stranger in a Strange Land" written by Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, directed by Craig Zisk (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: "Whose Show is This?" written by Jessica Gao, Francesca Gailes, and Jacqueline Gailes, directed by Kat Coiro (Marvel Entertainment)
- Stranger Things: "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" written by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Paul Dichter, directed by Shawn Levy (21 Laps Entertainment)
Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form
- Avatar: The Way of Water, screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, directed by James Cameron (Lightstorm Entertainment / TSG Entertainment II)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, screenplay by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler (Marvel Studios)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert (IAC Films / Gozie AGBO)
- Nope, written by Jordan Peele, directed by Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures / Monkeypaw Productions)
- Severance (Season 1), written by Dan Erickson, Anna Ouyang Moench et al., directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle (Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season)
- Turning Red, screenplay by Julia Cho and Domee Shi, directed by Domee Shi (Walt Disney Studios / Pixar Animation Studios)
Best Related Work
- Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road by Kyle Buchanan (William Morrow)
- Buffalito World Outreach Project by Lawrence M. Schoen (Paper Golem LLC)
- Chinese Science Fiction, An Oral History, Volume 1 by Yang Feng (Chengdu Times Press)
- "The Ghost of Workshops Past" by S.L. Huang (Tor.com)
- Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir by Wil Wheaton (William Morrow)
- Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes by Rob Wilkins (Doubleday)
Best Series
- Children of Time Series by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Pan Macmillan/Orbit)
- The Founders Trilogy by Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey)
- The Locked Tomb by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)
- October Daye by Seanan McGuire (DAW)
- Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovich (Orion)
- The Scholomance by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
Best Short Story
- "D.I.Y." by John Wiswell (Tor.com, August 2022)
- "On the Razor's Edge" by Jiang Bo (Science Fiction World, January 2022)
- "Rabbit Test" by Samantha Mills (Uncanny Magazine, November-December 2022)
- "Resurrection" by Ren Qing (Future Fiction/Science Fiction World, December 2022)
- "The White Cliff" by Lu Ban (Science Fiction World, May 2022)
- "Zhurong on Mars" by Regina Kanyu Wang (Frontiers, September 2022)
Best Novelette
- "The Difference Between Love and Time" by Catherynne M. Valente (Someone in Time: Tales of Time-Crossed Romance, Solaris)
- "A Dream of Electric Mothers" by Wole Talabi (Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction, Tordotcom)
- "If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You" by John Chu (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2022)
- "Murder By Pixel: Crime and Responsibility in the Digital Darkness" by S.L. Huang (Clarkesworld, December 2022)
- "The Space-Time Painter" by Hai Ya (Galaxy's Edge, April 2022)
- "We Built This City" by Marie Vibbert (Clarkesworld, June 2022)
Best Novella
- Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
- Into the Riverlands by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)
- A Mirror Mended by Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)
- Ogres by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)
- What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher (Nightfire)
- Where the Drowned Girls Go by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
Best Novel
- The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
- The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi (Tor Books)
- Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)
- Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)
- Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher (Tor Books)
- The Spare Man by Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor Books)
