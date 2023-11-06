Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Viz Media | Tagged: Daisy Jealousy, january 2024, Solicits

Daisy Jealousy & Marriage Toxin in Viz Media January 2024 Solicits

Daisy Jealousy by Ogeretsu Tanaka is a manga adapted into English from Viz Media's Sublime imprint as part of Viz's January 2024 solicits.

Daisy Jealousy by Ogeretsu Tanaka is a manga adapted into English from Viz Media's Sublime imprint as part of Viz's January 2024 solicits and solicitations. Including the launch of new manga series Marriage Toxin by Joumyaku and Mizuki Yoda, Steel Of The Celestial Shadows by Daruma Matsuura, Tokyo These Days by Taiyo Matsumoto and Pokemon Advances Omega Ruby And Alpha Sapphire by Hidenori Kusaka and Satoshi Yamamoto.

DAISY JEALOUSY GN (MR)

SUBLIME

NOV231747

(W) Ogeretsu Tanaka (A) Ogeretsu Tanaka

Misaki has always loved video games and would do anything to break into the industry. Despite his silly, happy-go-lucky attitude, he's always putting his head down to be the best game designer around. And Misaki's certain he is-at least, until he meets Kaname, a stoic genius who tops him in just about every way. With his skills, smarts, and sweet smile, Kaname has Misaki swirling in a pool of envy, admiration, and maybe even love. Will Misaki be able to overcome his jealousy and learn how to love Kaname?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

MARRIAGE TOXIN GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

NOV231770

(W) Joumyaku (A) Mizuki Yoda

Hikaru Gero is an assassin from a centuries-old clan of poison masters. Considering his less-than-honest occupation and complete lack of experience with women, he's never considered himself marriage material-that is, until the family orders his sister to produce the poison clan's next heir in his place. That's when Gero comes across his next target, Mei Kinosaki, a marriage swindler! Refusing to let his sister abandon her own chance at true love with her girlfriend, Gero enlists Kinosaki's services in matchmaking. Does Kinosaki have what it takes to turn this trained killer into a charming husband-to-be?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

STEEL OF THE CELESTIAL SHADOWS GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

NOV231773

(W) Daruma Matsuura (A) Daruma Matsuura

It is said that a samurai's spirit rests in their sword-and Ryudo can't even pick one up! Destitute and hopeless, he decides to end it all. But when a beautiful and mysterious woman saves his life and his soul, it is the beginning of Ryudo's journey into a strange world of magic that exists a step away from his own.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

TOKYO THESE DAYS HC VOL 01

VIZ LLC

NOV231763

(W) Taiyo Matsumoto (A) Taiyo Matsumoto

On his last day as an editor, Shiozawa takes a train he's ridden hundreds of times before to impart some last advice to a manga creator whose work he used to edit. Some time after, he is drawn to return to a bookshop at the request of a junior editor who wants Shiozawa's help dealing with an incorrigible manga creator who refuses to work with any editor but him. For this manga editor, Tokyo these days is full of memory and is cocooned in the inescapable bonds between manga creators, their editors, art, and life itself.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

POKEMON ADV OMEGA RUBY & ALPHA SAPPHIRE GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

NOV231776

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

While training with Sapphire and their friend Steven in Sea Mauville, Emerald is attacked by a mystery Pokémon! Meanwhile, Ruby journeys to the Sky Pillar to earn the trust of Zinnia, the Lorekeeper of the reclusive Draconid tribe.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PART 6 STONE OCEAN HC VOL 02

VIZ LLC

NOV231764

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

Jotaro arrives to break Jolyne out of jail, but they fall right into the enemy's trap, leaving father and daughter to fight for their lives inside a dream while their real bodies are being dissolved. Then, their unknown enemy steals Jotaro's Stand and memories, effectively putting him in a state that might as well be death. But there's hope! Ermes discovers that someone is storing memories and Stands in discs, and she and Jolyne volunteer for a search-and-rescue mission to find her father's discs!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

KAIJU NO 8 GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

NOV231765

(W) Naoyo Matsumoto (A) Naoyo Matsumoto

With the looming threat of a cataclysm induced by No. 9, the next generation of the Defense Force takes steps to prepare. Reno undergoes training and becomes the first compatible user of No. 6 in history. Kafka sharpens his skills by learning squadron-style combat techniques under Hoshina's tutelage. Meanwhile, Kikoru gets clearance from Narumi to inherit a powerful memento that once belonged to her mother.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

ONE PUNCH MAN GN VOL 27

VIZ LLC

NOV231766

(W) One (A) Murata

Psychos intends to fuse with Orochi, the Monster King, which would give them immense power against Tornado. Superalloy confronts Garo and experiences fear of his opponent's strength… Meanwhile, Saitama gets caught up in a cave-in in the Monster Association's underground labyrinth!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

NOV231767

(W) Kenichi Kondo (A) Kenichi Kondo

Having captured the spirit of the H Castle Ruins, Keitaro, Eiko, and Yayoi next set their sights on Tokyo's infamous Old F Tunnel. But before they can brave their first Danger Rank S location, Yayoi takes them on a detour to collect another one of her Graduates-the ghost of a soldier who, even in death, could not escape the pain of war.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

DANDADAN GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

NOV231768

(W) Yukinobu Tatsu (A) Yukinobu Tatsu

The Kito clan tosses Okarun and the gang into an alternate-reality version of Jiji's family home as an offering to the serpent god! There they encounter another of the clan's sacrifices, a child who goes on to possess the softhearted Jiji. The two of them become the Evil Eye, who then attacks Okarun and Momo. Okarun decides to take him on alone and sends Momo back aboveground to get help. There she comes up with an ingenious plan to get rid of the giant serpent god…but can she pull it off on her own in time to safe Jiji?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SHOW-HA SHOTEN GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

NOV231769

(W) Akinari Asakura (A) Takeshi Obata

Azemichi and Taiyo are One-Way Ticket to the Top, the final performers of the Wara-1 Koshien prelims! Between Azemichi's carefully scripted comedy and Taiyo's flawless acting, they've got the perfect routine to win over the crowd. But despite having started off with the biggest laughs of the day, Azemichi draws a blank halfway through their routine and forgets his next line! Unless Azemichi and Taiyo can save their performance, they may have just lost their only chance at making their comedy dreams come true…

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

BLUE BOX GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

NOV231771

(W) Kouji Miura (A) Kouji Miura

After the the actor playing the prince in the class play is knocked out of commission, Taiki is asked to take on the role. Though he's full of nerves, he follows through with the performance-until an accident befalls him and Hina! Can Taiki handle this shift in their already-precarious relationship?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

NOV231772

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

Shiraishi is riding high after a successful school festival-until he learns that Kubo has a crush on someone! Shiraishi is forced to confront his feelings for his first friend, but he isn't sure if he should act on them. Meanwhile, Kubo opens up to the girls about her crush on Shiraishi. After a long, slow burn, could a budding romance be on the horizon for the unlikely pair?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

RECORD OF RAGNAROK GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

NOV231774

(W) Shinya Umemura (A) Azychika

In the Valhalla arena, Raiden Tameemon stands ready to fight for humanity after unleashing his superhuman muscles. Representing the gods, Shiva the Destroyer is confident of his eventual victory. As the two square off, Loki follows a hunch, seeking the secret of Volund, the power the Valkyries use to merge with the human heroes' weapons. What he finds is an insolent Buddha who might know something about it. But getting the answer might require an unsanctioned brawl between two rowdy groups of gods and human heroes!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

GOLDEN KAMUY GN VOL 31

VIZ LLC

NOV231775

(W) Satoru Noda (A) Satoru Noda

After escaping the battle with Lieutenant Tsurumi's forces at Goryokaku, Sugimoto, Asirpa, Hijikata, and their comrades board a train headed for Hakodate. Unfortunately, the train is loaded with Tsurumi's 7th Division troops! The quest for the gold has become a bloody struggle for the Ainu deed, the fate of Hokkaido, and the Ainu people. As the train hurtles toward the end of the line, with the future in the balance, Sugimoto and Asirpa face Tsurumi for the last time. This epic story of survival, death, betrayal, madness, redemption, family, love, and honor comes to a close in the final volume of Golden Kamuy!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

TAMONS B-SIDE GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

NOV231777

(W) Yuki Shiwasu (A) Yuki Shiwasu

When the F/ACE members compete against each other to determine the new face of the band, Utage helps self-doubting Tamon defend his position. Unfortunately, one of Tamon's bandmates makes an absurd demand-if he wins the contest, Utage will quit being Tamon's housekeeper and support him instead!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

LIKE A BUTTERFLY GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

NOV231778

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Suiren's heart feels like it's going to burst-Kawasumi offered to walk her home! With each step, she can feel herself growing closer to him, and even Kawasumi believes things are too good to be true. While Suiren works up the courage to ask if Kawasumi will take her to the upcoming school cultural festival, they both can't help but wonder-are they still just classmates, or are they something more?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 21

VIZ LLC

NOV231779

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

In the mountains, Tsukasa and Nasa find a final gift-and a final puzzle-left for them by Tokiko. Can Nasa unlock the high-tech secrets hidden in an antique clock? Or will Tsukasa manage to break things beyond repair? It's high time the couple finally has a talk with Kaguya, the girl genius who acts like she's new to this planet. Not that she'll do anything but drive Tsukasa up the wall.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

NOV231780

Erika thinks she's hit the jackpot when she and Kyoya finally end up in the same class. But Erika's newfound bliss will be short-lived if their classmate Kamiya has his way. An unapologetic womanizer, Kamiya urges Kyoya to ditch Erika and embrace the playboy lifestyle. Will Kyoya give in?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 28

VIZ LLC

NOV231781

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

Now that Komi and Tadano are an official couple, Komi's dad wants another chance to bond with his daughter's boyfriend, this time on a sauna date! It's just as awkward as it sounds, but Tadano manages to make things even more cringe when a heat-induced delirium prompts him to ask Komi's dad the worst question in the history of questions-how do you kiss a girl?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

HOW DO WE RELATIONSHIP GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

NOV231782

(W) Tamifull (A) Tamifull

Miwa and Saeko broke up in part because they couldn't meet halfway on their differing needs, so when their new relationships begin to show signs of turning rocky, they're both determined to find a way to compromise. But discovering a happy medium is harder than they thought, especially when no one seems to be happy at all with how things are turning out.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

BOYS ABYSS GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

NOV231783

(W) Ryo Minenami (A) Ryo Minenami

When Gen reveals a shocking secret about Reiji's mother, he kicks into high gear in his determination to save her. But does she really need saving? Then, Reiji finds it's not as easy to extricate himself from his illicit affair with his teacher as it was to fall into it. Plus, he and his nerdy friend Chako grow closer…and closer…

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

HELCK GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

NOV231784

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A) Nanaki Nanao

The powered-up human army and the Empire's soldiers continue to clash in a destructive war. Azudra faces off against the Great Sage Mikaros while Winged Soldiers show up to confront Helck and Vermilio. When Helck hesitates, Vermilio stands her ground and takes matters into her own hands!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

ULTRAMAN GN VOL 19

VIZ LLC

NOV231785

(W) Eiichi Shimizu, Tomohiro Shimoguchi (A) Tomohiro Shimoguchi, Eiichi Shimizu

As Shinjiro's resolve to be Ultraman continues to waver, a chance meeting with an old family friend and the wild and deadly Valky puts him on the path to discovering his reason to fight. But with a deadly new alien threat, Nackle's attempts to undermine Earthian faith in the Ultras, and the return of Temperor, will he find that reason before it's too late?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 89

VIZ LLC

NOV231786

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A) Gosho Aoyama

Early Christmas shopping turns less than jolly when the Junior Detective League stumbles on a murder at a department store. Rachel's self-proclaimed karate rival sends Mr. Moore on the trail of a UFO. And Officer Yumi has to solve a complex puzzle to find out how her boyfriend, Japan's top shogi champ, really feels about her. Meanwhile, Conan pursues an even more baffling mystery: the identity of "Mary," the reclusive little girl with connections to some of his most enigmatic allies…

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 14

VIZ LLC

NOV231787

(W) Ryosuke Takeuchi (A) Hikaru Miyoshi

Before he was Sherlock's rival, Moriarty fought against the unfair class caste system in London by making sure corrupt nobility got their comeuppance. But even the most well-intentioned plans can spin out of control; will Moriarty's dream of a more just and equal world turn him into a hero-or a monster?

When the queen herself hires Sherlock Holmes to arrest the Lord of Crime, Sherlock sets out to save William instead. Unfortunately, William fully intends to complete his purification of the British Empire-at the cost of his own life. As the Moriarty Plan inches toward its inevitable conclusion and the Great Detective faces off against the Lord of Crime, both men will reveal the innermost depths of their hearts against a backdrop of London in flames.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 14

VIZ LLC

NOV231788

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

Nico has betrayed the Union in order to resurrect his beloved wife. Andy squares off against his former comrade, but just as he gains the upper hand, UMA Ghost intervenes. With the ability to attack Andy's soul and render the affected body part immobile, UMA Ghost proves a difficult foe. Will Andy find a way to prevail and restore Fuuko's soul to her body before she's lost forever?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

MAO GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

NOV231789

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Just when it seems that the mystery of Sana's death has been solved, surprising details come to light that change everything. The identity of the zombie body that Byoki revived is finally revealed. And then the gang helps Kamon investigate the death of his fiancée and tracks the dissemination of his creation, the dangerous Seed of Haku.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

YO-KAI WATCH GN VOL 22

VIZ LLC

NOV231790

(W) Noriyuki Konishi (A) Noriyuki Konishi

Nathan Adams is a very ordinary elementary school student with one extraordinary difference-he's got a Yo-Kai Watch, a device that lets him see mischievous spirits that are invisible to the human eye! In this volume, we meet an assortment of nyan Yo-kai, including Kintaro, Odyssey, Melon, and Origin! Join the fun as Nate battles with feline spirits that are dangerously cute!

