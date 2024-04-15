Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: damian wayne, wonder woman

Damian Wayne Causes Butterfly Effect In Wonder Woman #8 (Spoilers)

This week's Wonder Woman #8 hits the butterfly effect full on, courtesy of Tom King and Belen Ortega's back-up strip to Daniel Sampere.

The recent trailer for the upcoming new season of Doctor Who sees Ruby Sunday step on a butterfly in prehistoric times and suddenly, in front of the Doctor, change species. Well, this week's Wonder Woman #8 is going to get there first, courtesy of Tom King and Belen Ortega's back-up strip to the main event with Daniel Sampere. Continuing the stories of Jon Kent, son of Superman and Lois Lane, and Damian Wayne, son of Batman and Talia Al Ghul, acting as babysitter to the young Trinity, daughter of Wonder Woman. And guess where she's gone?

Into the past, of couse, doing a Bill & Ted take on history by taking a trip back in time to research history for her school project. Most excellent. But, because she is the daughter of Wonder Woman, actively changing it for social justice, which is something Bill and Ted never even considered. With the expected devastating consequences to the time line. I say devastating, readers may prefer some of them…

So we have a world where Jon Kent and Damian Wayne look like the OG Superman and Robin, a Western world, apes with smartbananas, and where everyone is a robot..

…also where everyone is from Kingdom Come, are Lex Luthor and the Joker, women, old men, or posessed by Starro. I get the feeling that Doctor Who will be playing second fiddle to this one.

Though at no point do Damian or Jonathan actually turn into a butterfly…. Wonder Woman #8 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Belen Ortega is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

