Dan Brereton Brings The Nocturnals Back To Dark Horse Comics

Dan Brereton brings The Nocturnals back to Dark Horse Comics for The Sinister Path, out in September 2025.

The Nocturnals follows Doc Horror, his daughter Eve, and a band of supernatural vigilantes in Pacific City

The Sinister Path will be serialized in four issues, with new covers, variant covers, and bonus story pages

A new power struggle in Pacific City’s supernatural underworld plunges the Nocturnals into deadly conflict

Nocturnals was a comic book created by writer/artist/painter Dan Brereton, that follows Doc Horror and his daughter Eve in Pacific City, California, a town full of supernatural weirdnesses. Originally published by Malibu Comics in 1994 as a six-issue limited series under their Bravura/Black Planet imprint. In 1997, it returned in Dark Horse Presents as The Nocturnals: Witching Hour, before moving again from Dark Horse to Oni Press in 2000 for The Nocturnals: Troll Bridge and then The Nocturnals: The Dark Forever in 2001 with a spinoff. The Gunwitch: Outskirts of Doom. In 2008, Image Comics published The Nocturnals: Carnival of Beasts. In 2014, we saw Nocturnals: Legend as an art book from BigWowArt, and in 2017, they also published Nocturnals: The Sinister Path graphic novel after a 2015 Kickstarter fundraiser.

Ten years later, in 2025, The Nocturnals returns to its… second publisher, Dark Horse Comics, with a serialised version of Nocturnals: The Sinister Path. The first issue will include two pages of character introductions, a new cover by Brereton, and a variant cover by Sean Gordon Murphy, with every issue also featuring new pinups and two brand-new story pages.

"A war is being fought for the soul of Pacific City. It's a war fought by monsters, both human and supernatural. But luckily, some of the monsters are on our side. The Nocturnals—a band of misfit vigilantes led by Doc Horror, his supernaturally-gifted daughter Evening (aka Halloween Girl), and an armed revenant known as the Gunwitch—are all that stand against the eldritch criminal underworld of Pacific City. The death of the mysterious Judge Hemlock opens a macabre power vacuum in the eldritch underworld. But when the Nocturnals investigate the occult-enshrouded Hemlock house, what they find will lead them down a twisted and deadly sinister path." "Someone recently described Nocturnals as being like a really good dream," said Brereton. "That's pretty close to how I feel about it—a good dream you're completely immersed in, you don't want it to end—and when you wake up you want back in. Being able to go back again and again over the last three decades is the best feeling."

Nocturnals: The Sinister Path #1 (of 4) will be published on the 3rd of September, 2025 for $4.99.

