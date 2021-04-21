Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook's Blue & Gold From DC Comics in July

DC Comics has announced a new eight-issue mini-series, Blue & Gold, starring Booster Gold and Blue Beetle, by Booster Gold's creator Dan Jurgens, alongside Ryan Sook. And they have speech balloons on the cover as well.

Michael Carter, aka Booster Gold. A scoundrel from the future armed with stolen technology, a time machine and a robot pal named Skeets, is intent on making a name for himself in the past! Ted Kord, aka Blue Beetle. The inheritor of a proud legacy of crimefighting who had no powers to speak of, but who carried on the Blue Beetle legacy with just his wits and his fists…is armed with a whole lot of gadgets and a sharp sense of humor! Together, they're going to make headlines in DC Comics' Blue & Gold, a limited eight-issue miniseries by Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook launching this July!

Desperate to regain the spotlight, Booster Gold looks to attract the public's (and Justice League's) attention the same way any washed-up, second-rate hero would—social media. The not-so-tech-savvy hero from the 25th century enlists the help of his best friend, Blue Beetle, who possesses both the money and the brains to help his old pal navigate the scary world of internet influencers. Watch out, evildoers, our heroes are live and online! Don't miss Dan Jurgens's triumphant return to Booster Gold, teaming with all-star artist Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes), telling a tale filled with heart…and maybe even redemption for DC's two favorite underdogs! Blue & Gold #1 (of 8) by Dan Jurgens and Ryan Sook arrives on July 20 with a cover by Sook ($3.99) and a card stock variant cover by Dave Johnson ($4.99).

Could a certain future travelling character currently appearing in The Flash make an appearance?